A secondary screen and fairly good performance make the LG X Screen stand out from the pack

In a market overcrowded with models in the sub-Rs.15,000 range, LG is making an attempt to make a mark with the LG X Screen that offers a 1.76-inch secondary screen with a 520x80 resolution. The screen is always on, and gives users time, date, Facebook and occasional WhatsApp updates, without waking the phone up. Another thing that makes it stand out is that in a range where displays have been crossing the 5.5-inch barrier, the LG X Screen swims against the current with a 4.9-inch LCD display. The small display works for basic functionality, though if you watch videos or browse social media feeds, it may not be your cup of tea. As far as look and feel goes, unlike the Moto G4, the X Screen uses a glass panel finish, which makes it look very good. The camera panel has a light bump, which may result in scratches in the long run. The display was quite functional, though we felt that it was a little cluttered. The lack of a full HD display panel and a fingerprint scanner, which are utilities available in most phones in the range, are some minor drawbacks as well.

As far as performance goes, the phone does not give much to complain about. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410, 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. We were able to work with multiple apps and did not face any major lags or issues. The 13megapixel camera and an eight megapixel front camera do not disappoint. We felt that the rear camera shot good images in normal lighting, and was equipped with different modes and options. If you are a selfie buff, the front camera is good enough to take multiple selfies, though we felt that the camera performance dipped in a low-light area.

The powerful 2,300 mAh battery lasted a day of heavy usage and was very impressive. The SIM slots and power button are located on the right, while the volume button is situated on the left. The power button also incorporates a panic button.

Coming back to the secondary screen, it offers users the option to select four favourite apps or contacts to easily access, without having to unlock the handset. It is quite unique, but we discovered that we did not use the second screen much. We felt no real need to use the display when the phone was switched on.

The LG user interface is fairly functional, with the standard call, message and Google features available on the home screen, though we felt that a menu bar would make navigation easier. Users also have a choice of installing themes from the LG smart world, a pre-installed application that offers themes, fitness tracking apps and the occasional game.

All things considered, the LG X Screen is a functional phone that delivers most things required of a phone in the price range.