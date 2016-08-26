Let’s get nosy

When we discuss make-up, I realise we constantly talk about the eyes, the lips, the cheeks... But we always overlook the nose. I say, let’s not.

Skincare

While your skincare pretty much stays the same for your face, except in the case of certain target areas due to pigmentation, scarring or blemishes, your nose has its own set of problems. More often than not, you will find yourself the proud owner of painful black and whiteheads that grab attention for all the wrong reasons.

An easy way to get rid of blackheads is to use toners or serums containing acids such as glycolic acid or salicylic acid. When you tone your face or use your serum, make sure to start with the nose and then cover the rest of your face. And do not forget the sides of your nose — they most often get the most congested and need more care. While nose strips work, I wouldn’t recommend them, as they can be very harsh on sensitive skin. Instead, try a face mask meant to help with congested skin.

When you take off your make-up, I suggest using a cotton pad saturated with make-up remover first, as it can get into every nook. A scrub when you wash your face can work wonders. Just make sure it isn’t too harsh.

The prep work

Do you find yourself getting shiny in the nose department through the day? There are often larger pores, open pores and congested pores, all in the centre of your face. So, a primer is almost always a must. It acts as a barrier between your skin and makeup, and can diminish the appearance of larger pores. So, make sure to primer the nose with a smoothing primer, and never forget the sides of your nose!

Make-up

The amount of make-up used around your nose generally depends on the skin. If you have blackheads, use the bare minimum product to prevent further congestion.

If you have a larger nose and find yourself wanting to take away emphasis, you can do so by going heavier on the eyes. Or, you could contour your nose. Personally, I’m never one for a strong nose contour, but I can’t deny that it makes a difference. Adding shadow to the sides of your nose and highlighting the centre can create length and give the illusion of a slimmer nose, while shading just the end of your nose can create the illusion of a higher nose. It’s a matter of trying to find out what works best for you.

However, when highlighting, avoid the tip of your nose. While several influencers insist on highlighting the tips of their noses, it never translates well in real life — you just look like you’re sweating. Instead, highlight the bridge of your nose, as it adds length.