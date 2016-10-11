I have to admit that when it comes to the Internet, or the world in general, I’m more of a ‘read it’ kind of person than a ‘watch it’ kind of person. I read news stories via Twitter, Pocket, Flipboard, or some other app, instead of watching clips. I read technology and gadget reviews rather than watch the videos. You get the idea.

Recently though, I’ve been noticing a slight change of this behaviour. I’ve been watching a few videos now and then, which is more than I used to do. And it’s all because of YouTube.

Sure, I’ve watched the odd viral video here and there, but unlike a lot of people I know, YouTube isn’t on my daily, or even weekly, list of websites to visit.

For a lot of people though, YouTube is a site they visit frequently, multiple times a day. And the stats support this. YouTube is the second-most-visited site on the Internet. A lot of people also call it the second-largest search engine in the world. The number one slot goes to Google on each count.

According to some estimates, YouTube’s one billion-plus users upload over 500 hours of video, in over 75 languages, each minute. That’s each minute! Given the staggering amount of stuff on there, it’s not surprising that you’ll find almost anything you search for.

And that’s why I’ve found myself watching more videos recently. Because you can find almost anything. The genre of video I find myself consuming the most is the ‘How To’ clips. It just tells you how to do stuff. Iron a pair of trousers, fix a hydraulic door closer, cook a potato in a microwave. I’ve learned all these things from YouTube.

It all started when I wanted to do a slightly complicated repair. The screen on my Kindle had cracked and I wanted to see whether I could repair it. The step-by-step text instructions I found online proved too difficult to follow, so I thought I’d look on YouTube. Lo and behold, there were a plethora of clips, including one for the exact model of Kindle I had (a very old one). That was the turning point.

But it’s not just repairs and fixes that you can find on YouTube. You can learn almost anything you want. I’ve been experimenting with my cooking by following some BBQ channels. I can tell you that my BBQ baby back ribs already taste so much better. Or, if you want to learn how to make a cake in a mug for a quick snack, there’s a video for that.

You can learn pretty much anything this way. You can learn how to use software, Microsoft Office or the MacOS operating system. You can teach yourself how to code, or learn Spanish.

If you haven’t already, why not check out something you’d like to learn on YouTube today. I’d love to hear what you learned, or fixed, or did.