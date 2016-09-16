Features » Metroplus

Kirti Kulhari, actor, Pink, movie, thriller, Amitabh Bachchan, acting, film, women, September 16, 2016
Updated: September 16, 2016 16:11 IST

Kirti Kulhari: ‘My best work so far’

Pink is my shortest film. I wish all the films I did were made like this,” quips Kirti Kulhari. The rising star says she is excited about Pink because of the buzz it has created and the impact it has. “And very selfishly and personally, I’m also excited because finally almost everyone will get to see my work, which is important for me to get more work.”

Kirti plays Falak Ali, who hails from a broken family in Lucknow. “I play a girl who grew up before her age. Her maturity and wisdom is well beyond her age. She is very loving and protective as well as practical and sensitive. In fact, all three girls are progressive and very independent.

She points out that after Pink, she has changed. “The degree may not be a lot, but I’ve grown doing this film. The film talks about how women are judged and perceived. And I realised and accepted that I would do that too, despite being a woman. I would even judge myself. I’ve become aware of that and tried to change. I’ve stopped being judgemental. Also, I’ve become comfortable with my own sexuality and physicality; me being a woman and an actress, I’ve accepted it. I feel much more comfortable being who I am.”

Recalling her experience on the set, Kirti says expectations were high. “It works for me though. I personally don’t like if I don’t get a shot right. You just know when magic has happened. It was a tough film since there is a lot going on for the characters. And my character is very unpredictable. So I let loose. Though I was aware of what’s going on, I let things happen. Being an artiste, something divine has to work through you. More than just acting, I pray for those interventions and I’m grateful they kept happening throughout the film. It’s my best work so far.”

Pink, according to her, usually stands for femininity and that for some reasons is always symbolised as the softer side of women. “But female energy is also power. So after watching Pink, you will see femininity in its entirety. Women are also strong, brave and courageous. You will see the colour differently henceforth.”

Metroplus
