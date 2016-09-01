Keep the traditional fervour of Vinayaka Chavithi alive by worshipping the clay Ganeshas

HYDERABAD: Located in the bylanes of old Malakpet, Prerana Special School is teeming with artisans. These young craftspersons are in fact school students learning to make a clay Ganapati idol under the watchful eyes of their instructor Srinivas. Oblivious to the world around him, Sridhar, a special student, kneads a mass of clay with his fingers and sets it on a mould to create a shape. In one corner is a table decorated with an army of clay Ganeshas made by the students; Each Ganesha comes with an idiosyncratic pose and are unpainted. “Natural colours like pasupu, kumkum, sandalwood, aaku pasara, dondaaku pasara, naamu and vibhuti are being replaced with regular,” informs Srinivas.

With four days to go for Vinayaka Chavithi, the festive celebrations have begun all around the city. One cannot miss the stalls put up by hawkers on busy markets where Ganeshas made with plaster of Paris (PoP) stand tall with their sizes and themes. Alongside this has been the steady rise of matti Vinayakudu too. Priyadarshini, principal of Prerana School states their school is only one example to showcase that the trend of green Ganeshas is picking up. “Last year we made clay Ganeshas by following instructions on a website. The parents were impressed by the Ganeshas and even bought them. This year we decided that our students should learn it from an instructor,” she shares.

A former make-up artiste with Ramoji Film City, Srinivas returned to his family business of pottery and he began making clay Ganeshas since 2008. He not only supplies clay Ganeshas but has also been teaching the art of making clay Ganeshas across schools. With the message of ‘Our God in our home only’ Srinivas also inspires children to immerse these clay Ganeshas at home in a small tub of water. “I tell them to then throw the water in a pot in their home or in some tree nearby,” he states.

Sculptor Vikram Chunduru asserts youngsters are bringing in a change with their participation in clay Ganesha camps. Last year, he along with a potter named Kishan of Asif Nagar Kummarivadi created a kunda Ganesha in a single pot. “The PoP Ganeshas are mostly the big ones which are kept in residential colonies. At home, many people worship the clay Ganesha,” he points out. He observes that the clay Ganesha camps commonly held in schools can also be organised for adults in main areas. “I am sure adults will be ready to learn and create a Ganesha on their own. One can experience the thrill of creating something new and worship it. Also, Ganesha is the easiest idol to create and can be made by anyone; even those who have no idea about art.”

Preserving the ecological balance has been a trend for a few years now, affirms Bhavani Srinivas of Vanasthalipuram. As part of Jagruti Abhyudaya Sangam, they distribute clay Ganeshas every year. “Bhakti ni penche matti Ganapathi ni poojiddam , mana inti neetlone nimmajanam cheddam, (lets pray to clay Ganesha that increases devotion, lets immerse in waters at our own home)” he recites. He stresses that many households have become conscious and made a positive shift. “We try to raise awareness and spread the message; we have to preserve our natural resources and make sure toxic elements are not released in the environment. Pure water and air should be available for everyone now and for our future generations too,” he explains.