Sudeep has lots to celebrate, including success, and his birthday

There’s lots of good things happening in Kichcha Sudeep’s life right now. The box office collections of his latest flick Kotigobba 2 has crossed Rs. 25 crore within 20 days of release. With such resounding success already behind him, tomorrow, on September 2, his birthday, the film will release across the country, in areas including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata. The film, a bilingual, has also been released in Tamil as Mudinja Ivana Pudi. Sudeep fans are also in for another treat -- on the eve of his birthday, tonight at 12, a fresh teaser of his next film Hebbuli will be up online on YouTube. Buzz is that Sudeep is getting geared up to leave for a stint of shooting for Hebbuli in Kashmir later this week.

***

U-Turn turns 100; last show today

There’s been no turning back for filmmaker Pawan Kumar, who held out much promise with his directorial debut Lucia and has now given another success -- U-Turn. The film is celebrating its 100 days run at the theatres in Pawan’s characteristic style -- the film’s last day last show will be today, September 1. “It has been a ritual from my first movie to celebrate the last day last show as well,” said Pawan on his FB post. He’s also throwing a little party with the cast and crew of the film to mark the film’s success. He also tipped his hat at the audience -- “Bowing down to the audience... who have been there since 2009... and continue to look forward to something worthy from me and my team. I hope I will be able to keep you all interested for many more years.” Cheers to that.

***

Jaguar gets roaring; a debut everyone’s watching

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumar makes his acting debut with the bilingual Jaguar. The film is being made in Kannada and Telugu and produced by Kumaraswamy himself. A. Mahadev has directed the film, as well as written the screenplay and dialogues. The film is based on Vijayendra Prasad’s story. The film’s Kannada music will be released tomorrow September 2 with a music and dance event in Mandya. It will be followed by the Telugu music launch later in September in Hyderabad and Vizag too, goes the buzz. The last leg of the film is being shot on the Infosys campus in Mysuru. S.S. Thaman has composed music, and big names of the music industry including Vishal, Shekar and Mika Singh have been roped in for various songs