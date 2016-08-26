Watch

Some movies stay with you for a lifetime and introduce you to stories and actors who define your notions of what makes great cinema. The original Ben-Hur was a silent movie made in 1925, but its remake — starring the inimitable Charlton Heston in the title role — managed to capture imaginations across generations. And, even though the 2016 version is in theatres now, I prefer watching Judah Ben-Hur’s journey from Jerusalem to the galleys and Rome, culminating in the iconic chariot race scene in the classic version. The movie had the largest budget and the largest sets of any film made during that time, and won 11 Academy Awards, including best picture, director, actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role and cinematography.

Read

“I have no wisdom to offer you. But what I can help with is showing you my mistakes and my pain and my laughter.” In spite of the comedian’s claims, her first book is insightful, funny and entertaining. In her unapologetic and candid style, Amy talks about how it’s okay for a woman to care about how much money she’s making, about faking it till she made it, the importance of self love and being your own boss. For those who’ve watched her sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, it will be easy to imagine her saying the things she has written. And, if you haven’t watched the show, look it up on YouTube while ordering a copy of the book.

Listen

Ja’hron Anthony Brathwaite brings the party to you with his second studio album, which featured at number three on the Billboard 200. The 16-track album draws heavily from the producer/writer/singer’s collaboration with Rihanna and Drake for the song ‘Work’. At the same time, he also incorporates surprising elements and has come up with some novel tracks. ‘Not Nice’, ‘Spiteful’, ‘You’ve Been Missed’... the songs majorly talk about infidelity and other complications in relationships.

Do

For those who still don’t know, Frankenstein was not the name of the monster, but its creator. On August 30, celebrate author Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s birthday by reading her classic masterpiece, or by watching the epic 1931 movie featuring Boris Karloff. No matter how many times you read or watch it, there’s always something intriguing that pops up.