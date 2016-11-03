Frenchman Jean du Voyage loves exploring India’s rich traditional music in his electronic soundscape

For French turntablist and beatmaker, Jean du Voyage, electronic music is never complete without a blend of tradition in it. The veteran musician, who has been etching his sounds around the world since 1998, is also an eclectic sound explorer with a keen interest in various cultures.

Ahead of his performance in blueFROG on November 4, with the support of La Rochelle and La Sirène, Jean talks about his love for multiculturalism and its impact on his music.

Although in Bengaluru for the first time, this is Jean’s second visit to India. “There’s something about this country to makes me long to come back. I’m in love with the traditional music of India. It’s got a very deep and universal appeal that is rooted in culture and tradition. I specially love the musical instruments of the country, from the tabla and sitar to the mridangam and bansuri. India’s rich culture is the best,” he beams.

What can people expect at his show? Jean says his compositions are heavily influenced by the Indian, African and Arabian music. “I want my audience to get a taste of true world music where I blend the sounds of traditional instruments with electronica.” He goes on to say that his name has the term ‘Voyage’ in it, with his thick French accent. “Voyage itself means journey and I would like my audience to go on a journey with me. My music invites people to go on a melodic, cultural trip and the down-tempo electronica sound can make feel, and sometimes dance too.”

Recalling how it all began, Jean says almost 18 years ago, a movie inspired him. He laughs and explains: “When I was 14, I was watching a very famous movie in France called La Haine which had some famous DJs in it. I wanted to be like them. Eventually, I took off on my own journey and found my own way to discover music – by myself.”

Jean also hopes the traditional music of countries like India stay alive. “The younger generations should take it on their shoulders to carry their tradition forward and give it new perspective. Sometimes old musicians don’t want to mix with new music like electronica.

The new generation should give it a try, but still uphold the integrity and richness of traditional music.”

Catch Jean perform live at blueFROG, Church Street, from 8.30 p.m. onwards on November 4.