Her mission is to ensure the physical and mental health of women, says Mrs India Earth 2016, Jaya Mahesh

Forty-eight-year-old Jaya Mahesh does not believe that beauty is just skin-deep. And, that’s why she applied to the Mrs. India Earth beauty pageant that honours women more for their social responsibility and compassion. The Coimbatore-based fitness and health therapist emerged winner in the classic category from 41 entries. Her contribution to women’s fitness impressed the judges.

Jaya Mahesh says her semi-classical dance performance, thanks to the training by the Coimbatore-based Sheriff Dance Company, caught the attention of the judges. “I was the oldest of the lot,” she says and adds that the judges were on the look out for holistic characteristics in the contestants rather than just individual features.

Jaya has worked in the field of fitness for the last two decades. Some of her clients ninclude the celebrities. Says Jaya, “So many women have benefited from my classes, which are not just aimed at physical fitness but also mental health. Many feel that their lives are over once they get married and have kids.” Jaya says she has also helped many people financially to set up businesses.

Mrs India Earth also promoted a social cause. The contestants had to plant saplings and Jaya herself planted around 80 saplings in a gated community in Kannampalayam. She imbibes her lessons on eco-conservation from her daughter, who is enthusiastic about green initiatives. “This recognition would not have been possible without the support of my family.”

She says winning the title has inspired her to do better in her field. “I will continue with the same interest and dedication. I have been given life membership of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation. I look forward to more opportunities for socially responsible work.”