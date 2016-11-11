Jam room diaries of Dinker Kalvala

The playback singer talks of his online series ‘Jam Room’

Amidst a concert schedule in the US where playback singer Dinker Kalvala had a ten-day break, he with his younger brother Lalith came up with the idea of Jam Room, an online series where tracks in different languages are performed live, with minimal props. Dinker felt the need for a platform where music is live, raw and a singer’s capability is genuinely tested. Voila, a brickwall in the house became the backdrop for a video. All said and done, he was stuck at the video/ audio recording aspect. That’s when his iPhone placed on a tripod stand solved the issue, surprising the brothers with the quality.

Three tracks from the series, where there were medleys of Lali Lali-Roobaroo, Nalone Pongenu Narmada -Monna Kanipichavu and Wake me up-Main Rang Sharbaton Ka-Give Me Some Sunshine, have earned the singer a lot of acclaim from several quarters. “When new singers are launched with every album that hits the stores, it is tough to maintain a balance between the number of songs and one’s identity. I enjoy playback singing as much as independent music, I felt this idea had potential to go forward.”

Although Dinker insists he will continue to be the lead singer in Jam Room, he plans to introduce new talent- both instrumentalists and singers - in coming episodes. “I intend to take song requests from netizens too, it’s important to know their pulse.”

Dinker is every bit a contemporary musician, shifting his time between television shows, private albums and films. His latest track is from the movie Nenu Naa Boy Friends that stars Hebah Patel. Dinker had also spread his wings to Kannada industry earlier this year, thanks to an opportunity from his idol Mani Sharma. He only thinks of new tracks and persistent trends even during his free time and finds music to be both work as well as a stress buster. “I’m blessed to have found work consistently. I know fame and reputation are only ephemeral. My family and school friends continue to remain the anchors in my life. I share good relations with most people in the industry, for I truly empathise with the struggle that everyone goes through.”