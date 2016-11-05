Mansoor Khan talks about the cinema of his illustrious father and his much-awaited come back

In an interview on the sidelines of the book release of “Music, Masti, Modernity- The Cinema of Nasir Hussain” written by Akshay Manwani in New Delhi, Mansoor Khan puts Nasir Husain’s contribution in perspectiveand shares what he learnt from his illustrious father.

The book mentions that you used to criticise the kind of films your father Nasir Hussain made. What was the turning point which made you take up filmmaking?

I always thought I wanted to do engineering . I did pursue it for 5 years but when I was in my last year at MIT doing computer science I suddenly felt I did not want to be in a 9 to 5 job and that is when my thinking shifted completely. I dropped out and returned to India and though I was trying to find meaning in life outside the 9 to 5 routine, I was also trying to find myself and prove to my father that I could do something meaningful. Around this time, I wrote a short film and shot it on video with friends. It turned out quite well in fact and my father saw it and felt I could direct. So my father did not guide me formally but I had learnt a lot sub-consciously over the years when I was in school and college and that is what I recalled myself in working along with him on the script for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT).

Nasir Sahab was a dynamic personality. As a son, how do you remember him the best- a writer, a producer or a director?

Well, I always think of my father first as a writer, then director and then producer. Because that is the order in which he emerged as a film personality. So his forte was writing and he developed a unique style which was fresh and counter-current to the times. And that is apparent from all his movies he wrote and directed.

He wrote dialogues for a number of films but his dialogue writing was always under appreciated?

I just feel that he wrote dialogues with a subtlety without being overly melodramatic. Audiences tend to remember very dramatic dialogues and I guess that is why he was under-appreciated. And that applies to his sense of humour too.

What are the elements that made him standout in the league of top filmmakers?

I think the primary focus my father had was to entertain the audience with a certain finesse and with a leaning towards what was new. All this combined with excellent music and a flare for hilarious situational comedy. It was a tasty concoction that worked time and again though he made no bones about the fact that repeated the basic plot in most of his films.

Nasir Husain changed the way Hindi film heroes behaved on screen. Did you have any particuklar image in mind when you were writing the role for Aamir in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and then in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar?

The hero is very different in QSQT and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. And obviously the image in my mind emerged from the nature of the story itself. In QSQT he had to be an earnest, honest character who both loves his father and family immensely but is also true to his feelings for the girl he falls for. These counter forces are what I feel create the endearing moments in the film. And quite the opposite is Sanjaylal in Jo Jeeta.... He is a brat who wants the easy way out in life and has a justification for all his antics. He needs to grow up and understand what character and hard work are all about. This he learns the hard way when his actions almost result in his brother losing his life and shattering his father’s dream of him winning the cycle race. So it is not as though I have a particular hero in mind. It has to be true to the premise of the story.

What kind of music he used to listen to and who were those singers who influenced him? Did he also advise you to listen to some of them?

Indeed, he had a tremendous intuitive sense of good melody. It is hard to pin down which singer he liked particularly because he what he went mainly for was good melody. It could be in any genre of music from western pop to Indian folk. He did not advise me as such but he inadvertently led me to listen to some bands in the early ‘70s like Pink Floyd and Emerson, Lake and Palmer that deeply influenced my taste. He just bought their albums on his trips abroad as he always wanted to stay in touch with the latest trends in music. And that is how I ended up listening to them for the first time.

Aamir Khan assisted him for a long time before he entered the film industry as an actor. But the kind of cinema he makes is entirely different from Nasir sahab's cinema. Is it to garner critical appreciation which eluded Nasir sahab's films?

I don’t think Aamir calculates things backwards. He does what he believes in and he has a tremendous love for cinema and a great sense of script. So whatever he learnt from my father is one thing and what he does is another which is governed by his inner instinct and belief in a good script. He definitely is not trying to prove any point about any particular kind of cinema. And that shows in the range of films he has done ranging from hardcore mainstream Bollywood like Dil to sensitive thought provoking films like Taare Zameen Par to a genre breaking film like Delhi Belly (though he did not act in it).

Was there any significant reason behind not continuing with the film career or you were also following your heart like your father did by coming to films? Are you planning for a comeback!

I live peacefully in Coonoor and I am following my heart and I was clear about this even before I made my first film. I will continue to follow my heart and if that leads to a film then so be it. I will make a film if it comes to me but that has to emerge from within. As of now, I am not planning it but be optimistic for future.