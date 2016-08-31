Pubs and restaurants indulge in a clever play of words to promote their campaigns even as they play safe

Guess who is busy these days? It is undoubtedly the marketing teams and copywriters at ad agencies in the city. And equally, if not more, busy are the cops keeping an eye on those who play hide and seek with them in the city’s watering holes. With the gruesome accident at Nagarjuna Circle caused by three youngsters last month, the city cops are busy cracking the whip on clubs, restaurants and bars who are found flouting the rules.

The problem, cops say, is due to regular flouting of rules and easy access to drinks. Despite an official shut down time of 12 midnight, partying doesn’t actually stop until nearly 3 am. Then those with a bar license could sell liquor from the time they open doors in the morning, which means one can start drinking right from morning onwards. Since there were not many takers for this, the pubs and restaurants came up with promotions like ‘free drinks’, ‘unlimited alcohol’, ‘one plus one offer on drinks’ and so on and so forth.

On the other hand restaurateurs feel, punishing everyone for a mistake committed by a few is not fair. Some even question, ‘Why were liquor licenses issued to one and all?’ The blame game goes on.

Watering holes are doing their promote themselves, and still stay safe. “In the current scenario, we are forced to come up with campaigns that avoid the word ‘alcohol’, yet promote our offers. This is where the copywriters are working overtime.”

So, it never bottoms-up, nor do you get a pitcher full and no one is suggesting you get a high-life on their ad campaigns. No taking pot ‘shots’ for sure. “Rather, we are saying, colourful drinks, innovative menu, sundown parties, chilling with friends and mostly an extension of hanging out time,” says a bartender at Road no 36.

He also says that most of the eateries, coffee shops and all-day diners are playing it safe with their cutlery as well. “It is almost like an unsaid rule laid down by the cops that we avoid using images of glasses, bottles and spirits in our publicity materials that go to indicate alcohol,” he shrugs.

Is that by any chance creating a notion that drinks are no more served in most places? “The idea is not to promote drinking. It is like putting a statutory warning on cigarette packets. We do have to flash posters about not serving liquor to anyone under the permitted age. That affects our decor in a big way, but we are law-abiding citizens and at the cost of being judged on our aesthetics, we do flash it in the most prominent places,” says a manager of an Indian restaurant with a liquor licence.

To play it safe the copy writers are having to go back to drab phrases and cliched words while re designing ad material for their clients. “How creative can one think beyond fun and happy minus a play of words while suggesting what is unique. It is keeping everyone on tenterhooks and so we are not taking any risks,” says a marketing manager of a chain of hotels in the city.

The subtleties don’t stop with liquor, At a star hotel, ask if you get beef and the reply is likely to be, “We sell ‘tenderloins’, ‘undercuts’, ‘meat medallion” and what not. While there is no official ban on beef in the city, no one wants to get onto trouble. Maybe that’s why someone who sold juicy beef burgers, and the best one at that, now flashes a board saying we sell ‘buffalo burgers. By the way Buffalo is a place in the USA, just saying.