Guitarist Sukruth Mallesh, of the city based Groove Metal band Quarantine, tells ANURAG TAGAT their debut album, Decadence, is aggressive and personal

If you know your groove metal and metalcore, you are one of three kinds of people – the ones who hated it instantly, the ones who had a phase liking it and the one who genuinely appreciates its longevity. City band Quarantine still love their groove metal and wear their influences of Lamb of God proudly, and that extends to bands such as Pantera, Soilwork and of course, Metallica.

Drummer Shreyas Ramesh says, “The genre itself is very experimental. I think it is a stage of evolution where you discover your sound according to your creativity. I personally feel that groove metal will always be timeless and relevant in terms of genre but definitely has evolved in terms of musicality.” This evolved take is what Quarantine presents on their first full-length album Decadence, which is set to release on September 4 at Indigo Live Music Bar in Koramangla.

Don’t let the title fool you, because this looks like the angriest music that someone like guitarist Sukruth Mallesh would write. He says, “Decadence is an aggressive album and personal one for us because it expresses our feelings towards all the humiliation and politics we had to suffer as a young band. It is a personal one to me because every riff and lick in the album I have written is the result of my frustration due to all the humiliation I suffered.”

Thankfully, the politics is most likely past them, but they are about to have their say on the seven-track album.

The band began recording for Decadence nearly three years ago, but they faced foes familiar to most independent bands – lack of funds as well as line-up changes. Sukruth says, “My dad owns a studio, so we were able to do high quality recording without spending a penny. Then, it took us three years to get the money and the setlist right. Then we re-recorded the album in the late 2014 and early 2015.”

The album, produced by Delhi-based Keshav Dhar from one of India’s leading progressive metal bands Skyharbor, touches upon everything from being slaves to substance (on ‘Psychoactive Substances’) to wider issues. Sukruth adds, “(The album) talks about how corruption and filth in our country and society is making us betray all the laws of human life. It is time to speak against what we have been told and lead our nation to a new place to end all the sickness and suffering.”

The band will perform the album in its entirety on September 4, at a show that also features progressive rock/metal band Traces on the billing. Shreyas adds, “It is going to be massive and one of the best gigs. A lot of special guests will be playing with us who have featured on the album.” There’s no slowing down once Decadence is out, though. Quarantine are also working on more gigs and a music video to promote the album.