The fourth edition of Ignite! Festival of Contemporary Dance provided a platform where diverse contemporary dance practices were made accessible to a large number of audiences

Why does one dance? What is this burning desire to be on the proscenium stage? Is the performance an end and means to all? Why do we often restrict dance as something to be seen and not shared? Why should patrons come forward to help support the cause of dwindling arts scene? Why should one help self-immersed artists whose creations are of no use to the society at large! Exploring such fundamental quotients we had this week, Gati Dance Forum organised its annual mega event, Ignite! Festival of Contemporary Dance.

Through a series of performances and master classes by a range of leading practitioners, the Forum aimed at the community to be fed directly into its functioning. By facilitating exchange and dialogue between artists with divergent training, Gati sought to include the broadest range of voices in forging a ‘contemporary’ dance discourse.

Ranjana Dave, the Programmes Director for the festival elaborated, “Initiated in 2010, the festival is conceived as a space for dance that is rooted in experimentation, criticality and provocation. It has successfully completed three editions. It is a biennial event that aims to give high-quality Indian contemporary dance public visibility, showcase creativity and innovation in Indian dance, support the development of vibrant, new artistic work and facilitate collaborations amongst a wide range of dance organisations in the country. Ignite has been instrumental in creating an open platform where diverse contemporary dance practices are made accessible to a large number of audiences.”

One delved in exploring the festival’s theme of form, identity, dissent and its links to contemporary dance. Through the lens of performance, on a range of topics including Section 377, university politics, the ‘Indian’ body in dance, and further, the Forum created this entire spectrum of lec-dems, screenings, premiers, and more to satiate the contemporary want of Delhi’s art connoisseurs.

The highlights of the festival were the premiere of #INTERSECT, an ongoing project by the Devi Art Foundation and the Gati Dance Forum, with three commissioned collaborations between visual artists and dancers who explored the vocabularies that emerge at the intersection of contemporary art and dance. Remembering Chandralekha, an exhibition curated by her long-time collaborator Sadanand Menon, with archival photographs of the legendary dancer/ choreographer and her choreographic oeuvre was a evocative work of art. And then there was also the launch of "Tilt | Pause | Shift: Dance Ecologies in India", a new book of critical writing on dance in contemporary India.

The performances were aimed to read contemporary dance, and consequently, present-day society, through the lens of form, identity and dissent too. In “NH7”, Deepak Kurki Shivaswamy wrote home about rural migration and the dizzying pace of urbanisation that transforms his city even as he finds his bearings in it. Manju Sharma, in “Rush Hour”, found humour and monotony as bodies and automobiles became metaphors for one another.

Daniel Kok brought to a critique of identity, with his ironic take on navigating Europe as an Asian artist in “Cheerleader of Europe”. Nimmy Raphel found a springboard in the Ramayana, linking the lifelines of two of its key characters through sleep – the absence and presence of it – in “Nidravathwam”. Meanwhile, in “unSeen”, alert to regressive positions on the place of women in society, Kalyanee Mulay and Vishnupad Barve revisited the strong feminist arguments of the 19th Century activist Pandita Ramabai.

Sujata Goel explored the construction of gestures and meaning in "Dancing Girl", challenging the politics of exotica and a Eurocentric understanding of contemporary dance aesthetics. In "Field", casting three bodies into a magnetic web of force, Tabea Martin tried to understand what drives people and how they can engage with each other. Finally, in “Conditions of Carriage”, as ten dancers negotiated the force of gravity, to jump, Preethi Athreya posed tough questions about our expectations of performance and the fragility of the body and its endurance.

Summing up, Ranjana said, “The festival’s core thematic of form, identity and dissent offer a potent grid that asks a wide range of questions about dance practice, keeping it alive, current and contemporary, in abstraction yet in tune with its socio-political landscape. How can we frame dance practice in ways that allow it to correspond to present-day realities? What is the ‘political’ dancing body? How do artists make choices to belong, represent, appropriate, assert or deny? This is what we’re hoping to explore through the festival.”