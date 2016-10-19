Nilgiris-based Bindiya Murgai talks about how she got into counselling and what life therapy is all about

It’s just a little past 11.00 a.m. but Brookfields Mall is bustling with activity. The food court is even worse. But Bindiya Murgai is unfazed by the noise. She wears her serenity like a cloak and completely tunes out the young men loudly discussing gadgets at the next table and the giggling girls behind us.

But talk about attitudes to mental illness and the Nilgiris-based counselor and life therapist becomes animated. “Why do you go regularly for a facial?” she asks. “It’s like a cleansing; you get rid of the accumulated dirt and rejuvenate your skin. You go for a hair cut or a massage. You’re not embarrassed. Well, therapy is like a facial for the mind.” All of us accumulate a lot of unresolved issues and emotional toxins during the course of our lives. And few of us know how to get rid of the excess baggage we’re carrying. “That’s what life therapy or counselling is about,” exclaims Bindiya. “It helps you cleanse your mind and start afresh.” I wonder if that means one should schedule a counselling session just like a pedicure or a massage. “It’s not so frequent,” she laughs. “May be once a year, take out time for yourself and try a mental detox. How can that be bad for you?”

A documentary filmmaker by profession, Bindiya had seen the effects of addiction and abusive relationships at rather close quarters. “Friends and relatives tended to confide in me, not that I could do anything for them, except listen,” she says ruefully. “But I also noticed that psychiatrists tended to rely on drugs and counsellors were also of two sorts: one was very judgmental and the other would take the side of the person who first approached them.”

She wondered if things like meditation or some form of self-awareness would help and this kindled her interest in Buddhism. Around this time, she also began working with the Tibetan community in Dharamshala, doing little projects and making films to project their cause. “I started taking my studies seriously. I did a course in counselling, in hypnosis, I went to London to Neural Linguistic Programming (NLP)...” Alongside she had continued to make documentaries for channels like National Geographic and Discovery. The research and exploration of cultures also showed her that people everywhere were grappling with the same issues. “Most people didn’t have anyone to talk to about their problems. All this encouraged me to develop a practice that is not medicine oriented. I wanted an alternative way of approaching these issues.”

Apart from individual counselling, she started organising retreats at Spiti focusing on inner wellness techniques. When she moved to the Nilgiris she began doing “intensive retreats for individuals, couples or families who are facing problems. These are tailor-made and counselling based.” She weaves in techniques guided meditation, hypnosis, past life regression, sound therapy, digital detox and NLP, as and when required.

Over the years of her practice, Bindiya has noticed that relationships in general have become very fragile. Take marriages or romantic relationships. There is “a breakdown in communications. Possibly this was there even earlier. I don’t think husbands and wives of earlier generations had much to say to each other but now expectations are changing. But people are not geared towards healthy communication. Freer interaction between genders and access to gadgets is only adding to the confusion Both partners are wondering who the other is texting or talking to.” So internal and external pressures are causing rising insecurity within relationships.

When it comes to the parent-child relationship, Bindiya talks of two extremes: the over-present micro-managing parent and the one who is never there and makes up for his/her absence through material gifts. Both end up damaging the child’s self-esteem and it leads to a very skewed life. “And then there are those who try to be friends,” she says sarcastically. In such cases, the child cannot cope with the burden of expectation and tends to break away leaving the parent absolutely devastated. “It’s great to have friendly parents but there’s got to be a difference between parents and friends. Your child is not your buddy.”

The thing that worries her most is the rise of virtual relationships. “You can never ever have a deep bond with a virtual friend,” she says emphatically. “You need an exchange of physical energy — to listen to the tone of the voice, to watch the gestures, the body language — for the bond to be formed. People have very skewed perceptions of what relationships should be.” This is beginning to affect even young children. “Even sleepovers have changed,” she says sadly. “The kids gather, play on gadgets and then walk around like zombies. Where’s the socialising?”

To offset these, she conducts digital detox sessions, where people are asked to stay away from mobile phones, computers and all kinds of gadgets. I am curious about the reaction. “It starts with impatience and not knowing what to do with oneself. The comes anger, aggressiveness… It takes a while before they realise how hooked they are to the digital world.”

Look up Bindiya’s website healinghideaway.com for more info or email Bindiya at bindiya.murgai@gmail.com