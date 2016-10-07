Hyderabadi humour has a character and fills hearts with warmth

Four decades ago, the phenomenal play Adrak Ke Panje showed a middle-class clerk Babban Khan and his eight children. The plot revolves around Babban and his large family and his wit and humour to deal with difficult situations. Although Babban Khan is in debt, his inimitable light-heartedness carries him over. The realistic play unleashed the Hyderabadi humour on to the world. Some called it the nawabi style of humour with its share of wit, tongue-in-cheek humour and wisecracks. It showed how we Hyderabadis laugh at ourselves and our troubles.

Our distinct lingo is rooted in nativity and filled with warmth. “It is not about words; Hyderabadi humour is a character and culture ,” exclaims Reiki master and a hardcore Hyderabadi, Revathi Murali. She recalls an incident narrated by her acquaintance on how Hyderabadis use humour to put across things without hurting anyone. “Once Babban Khan’s mother-in-law was travelling with the team and a short and stout person came to them to request for a part. She retorted, “Thehre to laung jaise, baitho toh elaichi jaise, tumse kya acting karaaye.’ There was beauty and poetry in her sarcasm and with a quintessential accent, she tactfully used words to say he didn’t suit the role,” she smiles.

The expressions ‘chalta hai’ and ‘light lo’ are used in common parlance. “The character of Hyderabadis is ‘nawabi’. Hence we often use ‘chalta hai’ ‘kya miyan, chodo miyaan’. It’s the nature of a Nawab not to blow up an issue and forgive and move on and that quality oozes in its language and the ‘slang’ is so typical Hyderabadi,” states Revathi and gives an example. “In Delhi, people are ready to kill each other due to road rage. Here, if two people are fighting on the road, others will comment ‘Maaki kirkiri kaiko. Jaanedo’ and try to dilute the situation.”

For Hamid Kamal and Subhani of Dedh Matwaale group, it has been a celebration of forty years of Hyderabadi humour. “The humour is distinct and an inheritance we all acquire,” he declares. Hamid speaks of the Hyderabad after 1947 and how poverty played a huge role in shaping one’s sense of humour. “After 1947, there was extreme poverty here and the conditions were bad. Men would often congregate at Chabutaras to spend time or listen to a common radio. They would have lively discussions and learnt to laugh and make fun of their situation instead of crying about it,” he shares. Hamid also observes how Hyderabadi humour played a major part in actor Mehmood’s success.

Humour has travelled across generations. The baton has been taken over by young groups, who now cash in on it through the social media. There is a surge of YouTube videos, What’sapp forwards and Facebook posts to pages on Hyderabadi humour. Abrar Khan of Hyderabad Diaries shares how youngsters want to converse with him in Hyderabadi dialect only. He dismisses the notion that Hyderabadi Hindi is spoken only in Old City. “I am not from that place but I speak and like it too,” he points out.

Although it is remarkable that many enthusiasts use social media to make it popular, care should be taken that the humour doesn’t lose its naturalness, states Hamid. Adds Revathi, “One has to live here to understand and experience its culture and warmth.”

On a concluding note, here’s a What’sapp message that describes how a Hyderabadi tells the truth in his own style:

Une cycle chalate chalate pairan dard hore bolke bike liya, bike chalane se kammar me dard utha to car liya, car chalane se pet nikal gaya to gym join kara, ab gym mein cycle chalara - paise de ke chalara woh bhi!