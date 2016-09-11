Hyderabad Diaries’ new skit is all about teaching your mom Decani slang

Everybody loves to listen to a conversation in our Hyderabadi dialect. The late Mehmood contributed a lot to make Deccani known to the rest of the country through his roles, of which his character as ‘butler’ in Gumnaam will be remembered forever simply for the way he reels out dialogues in Deccani slang complete with potti, tumein and the likes.

Now for those who are new to Deccani, here is a chance to learn the language or at least know a few catch words that will give you an edge over the rest. Teaching my mom Hyderabadi Slang is the latest video that is leaving Youtube watchers rolling with laughter.

This comedy skit featuring Abrar Khan of Hyderabad Diaries is all about using the latest Hyderabadi words in one’s regular speech . The best part about the video is that Abrar doesn’t just use the words in sentences, he also gives its meaning and synonyms for a few.

For eg., in the Youtube video, to a question about how well he wrote his exams by his mother, Abrar replies, “maut daal diya,” which simply means he did well. A synonym is Khanjaar daal di meaning rocked it or killed it.

With rib-tickling examples of anecdotes, Abrar goes on to explain words like Kirrrack, baingan, seekh maar, patthe lite. ‘Kirrack’ is a positive word, he explains and is used to emote anything awesome. ‘Baigan’ is used to express ‘waste’ or ‘null’ and ‘patthe-pathi’ for a buddy and ‘lite’ to suggest ‘take a chill pill’.

This is all on a lighter note, so people please take ‘lite’ and stay ‘kirrack’.