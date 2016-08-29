Mahesh Bhatt, the incorrigible optimist, continues to tackle the issue of identity. This time it is called “Namkaran”

“Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Naa Karo...” As one moves towards Mahesh Bhatt one could catch the strains of the ghazal made immortal by Farida Khanum in a male voice. He is listening to the promo of Namkaran, his latest take on the issue of identity for Star Plus. "This is one of the songs that has been rescued from the treasure box of the past because past also has certain value which the present generation needs to rediscover and when you have a contemporary singer like Arijit Singh breathing life into Farida Khanum’s outstanding number you create magic which is unbelievable." Indeed but for me it also is a confirmation of Namkaran’s link with Zakhm, Bhatt’s last film as a director. It reminds me of the melancholic “Gali Main Aaj Chaand Nikla”. “It takes off from where Zakhm left. See, single parent unit exists in my films since Aashiqui. When Rahul Roy and Reema Lagoo (she is playing an important part in Namkaran as well) played the parts it was unusual in the commercial space. Today, single parent home is no longer an aberration as it was when I was growing up. Here we have a single parent home with a girl child.”

Perhaps, it has something to with the nature of the medium which is mostly watched by women. “No, I think a girl is a far more relevant protagonist in the times we live in. For me the narrative of an Alia Bhatt is far more engaging than the narrative of a Mahesh Bhatt. She has outdistanced me at the age of 22. It shows the kind of spirit this generation has. They are emotionally very strong.”

The series, he adds, will reflect the fault lines visible in the social space. “Set in a traditional space, there is an innocent questioning from a 10-year-old girl about our decaying value systems, where a girl still has to carry her father or husband’s surname. In the 21st Century, youngsters, especially women, are asking questions which till yesterday you gagged. Now they are not only asking; they are also living that. And only those who are living a lie are threatened by the truth.”

Always eager to give the ideas a philosophical underpinning, Bhatt says, “Life continuously attacks your desire to name it. Life exists as much in a parched deserts as in a fountain which has just emerged in a valley. It reflects as much in a minar as in a gumbad. So the clamour of the character is, ‘don’t gauge me.’”

He admits television was a braver medium when he made Janam and Daddy for it. “Presenting Janam through the national broadcaster in 1984 was quite an achievement. Doordarshan gave me the bandwidth to make a Janam, where I talked about my illegitimacy. Later in Daddy, I dealt with 16-year-old girl and her alcoholic father. If you have the conviction and passion and a feeling of justice, no power in any time of history can stop you.”

With his candour, Bhatt is an ideal candidate for our Proust Questionnaire, which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

Over to the incorrigible optimist:

What is your greatest fear?

Of conforming to the powers that be out of fear.

What is your favourite virtue?

That I do not pretend to be virtuous. I proclaim myself as a sinner.

What is the principal aspect of your personality?

Audacity, audacity and more audacity.

What is your main fault?

I am reckless, passionate, incorrigible, and at times as some people put it – insane.

For what fault do you have the most tolerance?

For human frailties which are common to the human kind.

What do you hate the most?

The holier than thou attitude of the self-proclaimed saints, seers and godmen.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

That I couldn’t give my step mother her due while she was alive. I woke to up to her greatness much later in life.

What is your treasured possession?

My gorgeous daughters: Pooja, Shaheen and Alia.

What is your favourite colour?

Black is black.

If not yourself, who would you be?

I would rather not be.

Who are your favourite poets?

Allama Iqbal, William Blake and Kaifi Azmi

What is the military event you admire the most?

When I see my jawans pick up a child trapped in a human disaster situation. I have a lump in my throat when I see that aspect of our Army. I see them as saviours of life.

What is the reform you admire the most?

When women are made to stand shoulder to shoulder with man.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To shut up!

Which character in world history do you most despise?

The delusion that you are immortal and that you are god. Many characters had that…

What is your favourite food and drink?

Dal, roti and neembu paani.

What is your present state of mind?

Ecstatic, hungry for more life served on my plate and the appetite to live dangerously.

How would you like to die?

Still running on the tracks.

What is your favourite motto?

To have no motto.