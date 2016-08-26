Huma Nassr explains how she is using fashion to promote goodwill and peace between India and Pakistan

Fostering friendly relations between the two neighbours is her top priority and fashion is her medium for creating a congenial atmosphere where peaceful coexistence, people-to-people contact can be promoted, and hopefully materialise. Huma Nassr, designer and curator of Shaan-e-Pakistan, is giving finishing touches to the third edition of her festival “Kya Dilli Kya Lahore” to be held in Delhi in January.

Not a cakewalk it has been as she recounts instances of creating obstacles in her festival, which seeks to create a win-win situation for designers, artisans of both the nations.

“I don’t know politics; we are from the fashion fraternity. But it is our endeavour to improve relations. We do not use diplomatic terminologies like track II diplomacy to describe our event. We cannot change opinion of governments but they will have to rethink when people on both sides are eager to meet each other.”

Recent events have created negative vibes between the two countries. “ I only know about my event. In March I took Rekha Bhardwaj to Lahore where the crowd was so absorbed that the show went up till wee hours . Zeenat Aman walked the ramp for my label and was our guest for six days. When the awam wants to meet then governments should not put barriers.”

Huma, who can seamlessly blend mukaish with chikankari, wants us to see the bigger picture.“When designers of both nations converge at the same venue, there is exchange of ideas and it definitely creates camaraderie.”

Coming to fashion, the designer says, “Couturiers from both countries sharing the same platform creates lot of goodwill among the people. Manish Malhotra sharing the stage with HSY speaks about richness in outfits made in the sub-continent. Last time, Pakistani designers purchased work of their Indian counterparts. Similarly, Indian designers bought garments from us. When I take jewellery, accessories from India then I promote them. Phulkari, kantha of India are very famous there. I use lot of kantha in my work and recommend it to Pakistani designers. Earlier ajrak was only in cotton, now ajrak is in silk as well and will be showcased.”

Nearly three dozen designers are expected to showcase their works in the next edition. “Fifty thousand brands specialise in lawn. So we have to be selective. In India we have Anita Dongre, who is doing such brilliant work. Manish Malhotra is working on lawn these days. Among youngsters there is Preeti Rathore who is doing amazing work. Then there is Joy Mitra.” Huma met Rohit Bal and invited him. “He has promised he would be there.

We are contacting Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Sandeep Khosla for the Delhi show and also the Lahore one in March.” As January is the bridal season, the event will see famed Pakistani garare and sharare which have lot of detialing.

Between her hectic schedules involving behind-the-scene work, she also engages in creativity where the stamp of subcontinent is unmistakable. “As a designer I get Rajasthani gotta patti done on lawn. I take Indian textiles home and do craftsmanship on it. So this is jugalbandi.”

Explaining how the two nations are benefiting through import-export, Huma says, “When Indian turmeric is used at home then it becomes our shaan. Similarly, kaju katli is so famous there. Our naan khatai and Shaan masala are a must have here. Bundoo Khan, our famous chef who regularly cooks mouth watering Pakistani food at India International Trade Fair would also be coming this time round. Other experts in Peshawari cuisine and Sindhi food would also be participating.”

When Huma used to visit India, she would always wonder at the prospect of showcasing talent of both nations on a common platform. “I am playing a mediator for designers and artists of both nations. Sanam Margi, Asrar, Zehri sahib, known for Baluchi music, would be coming. We will put together an elaborate Sufi festival this time round.”

On hurdles faced in the host country, Huma says when she faced tax issue last year she was upset . “ I told them please don’t give me heartburn in India.

Ups and downs have been for there for 60 years but we need to do our best to bring the people together. I want Shiv Sena to host us in Mumbai. I want more flexibility and would like to invite a high ranking Minister from the government.”

One reminds her of Javed Akhtar getting his visa rejected. “Yes, and Anupam Kher also could not visit us because of the same reason. Woh bahut naraz the. This time I have promised him to take his show Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta to Pakistan. Legendary stars like Sridevi and Hema Malini, who we have been watching all these years, also need to come.”

On the future, Huma says she cannot do crystal ball gazing what will happen a decade from now. “Let us take a step forward. I started this as it is my passion and nobody stopped me in India and Pakistan.”