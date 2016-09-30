Wildlife photography has been a hot pursuit for youngsters in the country over the last five years. On the eve of National Wildlife Week, we take a look at how photography can be used to help wildlife

Come weekends and holidays and India’s jungles are overrun by photographers eager to catch India’s vibrant wildlife on their lens. Uploaded on websites, shared on social media, at exhibitions, they draw eyeballs and interest. When a picture can speak a thousand words, are the photos being used to protect wildlife or are they harming our forests and its creatures?

Wildlife photographers all agree that there are many ethical questions to be addressed including the basic one about how photographers approach the wild. There is also agreement that while the potential of a picture to make an impact on conservation is huge, hardly any photographer is exploiting that potential. They also point out that the large numbers has resulted in more people at least talking about wildlife.

There are probably more amateur nature and wildlife photographers in India than anywhere else in the world, points out well-known wildlife photographer Ramki Sreenivasan, who runs the non-profit portal Conservation India. “But the question is, ‘Is it time to look beyond the pretty picture?’.” Many sincerely believe that by visiting wildlife reserves, taking beautiful photographs and posting them on the Internet, they are somehow contributing to conservation, observes Ramki. For wildlife photographers, taking ‘conservation pictures’ will definitely require venturing outside their comfort zone, he adds.

“If you show people a lovely picture of a tiger in a forest, they want to see it. But show them the picture of a dead tiger and people want to know what’s wrong,” is how avid nature photographer Diinesh Kumble points to the difference between the kind of photography and their impact. “Visual communication always has that great impact -- whether it is an image of beauty or destruction. Photography begets awareness, and awareness begets conservation,” is how he succinctly puts it.

Diinesh also points out that one problem has been that an interest in photography doesn’t necessarily mean an interest in wildlife -- “Some photographers don’t take interest to understand animal behaviour and their environment, the real issues, the depth of the problem, and how they can help. It’s almost always about instant gratification and the chase!”

“We often appeal to our workshop participants not to look for just portraits of animals and birds,” says Shreeram M.V., founder of Darter Photography, which conducts around 12 to 16 wildlife trips every year. “And unlike the usual wildlife story of deforestation or poaching, we also like to tell positive stories,” he adds. He gives the example of how one man in Rajasthan worked over 10 years to revive a degrading grassland in Rajasthan’s Tal Chhapar (which wasn’t on the wildlife map till recently). It transformed into a 100-hectare sanctuary with over 2600 blackbucks and 300 species of birds, of which more than 15 per cent are not seen anywhere else in India. Shreeram says they try and associate with the forest department, herpetologists and conservationists to talk to photographers and raise awareness on flora, fauna, and geology as well. Photographers return to create reports that are finally circulated among friends and family.

“Unfortunately, we are selfish human beings and most of us go to Nature for a good time, use wildlife photography as a stress buster,” says wildlife photographer Rohit Varma, echoing the thoughts of many photographers. “The intent is turned towards the self.” He recently co-curated the third edition of Nature InFocus, a nature and wildlife photography festival where he says there is an increasing participation from the “less than 18 year olds”! The hope, he says, lies in the fact they will go back and talk to their peers, families, and this will generate awareness. Rohit, who gives talks in schools, apartment groups, corporate companies, admits that conservation and photography are not strongly interlinked yet in India.

Ramki concludes: “In the interests of India’s wildlife, it’s time for all nature photographers to add this genre of photography to their repertoire. Nature and conservation photography are not mutually exclusive and can be practised side-by-side. The serious conservation photographer doesn’t take pictures merely out of a sense of duty, but brings to his or her work a deep empathy for the natural world. The resulting images, when properly used, have the power to bring about positive change.”

How wildlife photographers can help with conservation:

In the words of Ramki Sreenivasan

Go beyond the ‘pretty picture’, and give back to nature through conservation photography. Visiting one of our popular, relatively well-protected wildlife reserves, it is easy to convince oneself that all is well with India’s wildlife. The truth is, our wild spaces have never been under greater threat. “Development” projects, mining, increasing market demand for forest products, poaching, pressure from agriculture and grazing, unregulated tourism and diminishing political will for nature conservation, are all taking a heavy toll. Unfortunately, such is not the case. Images that depict the destruction of nature are vital for creating change. Unfortunately, most nature photographers in India do not even consider taking “conservation photographs” such as road kills, mined slopes, deforested hillsides, ugly constructions within forests, or other man-made disasters inflicted on nature. Yet, pictures like these, with a record of the location, date and time, can help conservation immensely.

Ethical photography

If you believe that something you are doing, or are about to do, may cause distress to your subject, or damage its habitat, back away. It’s as simple as that, says “Stop! Don’t shoot like that” – a guide to ethical wildlife photography. Written by Shekar Dattatri, noted wildlife and conservation filmmaker, and Ramki Sreenivasan, it is available as a booklet and online at http://www.conservationindia.org/resources/ethics. Here are some edited excerpts:

*When you spot an animal, maintain a ‘safe’ distance between the animal and the vehicle. When you see other vehicles approaching, take a few pictures and leave.

*Avoid nest or den photography. Stay away from newborn or young animals. This also includes manipulating nests.

* Avoid playback of birdcalls to attract birds, specially for rare birds. Studies have shown that this can cause them stress, and ultimately have dire consequences for breeding success.

* Photographing nocturnal animals with powerful torches and flashes can result in even temporarily blinding animals. If there is a good reason (such as research) to photograph them, it might be better to use a night vision video camera (which relies on infrared) and take some frame grabs from the recorded video.

*Chasing animals or birds till they are exhausted is another no-no. It causes them tremendous stress and leaves them no energy even to escape from predators.

*Catching and handling wild animals and reptiles for photography is illegal. Animals could get infected with your touch.

*Cell phone usage inside wildlife parks is banned, along with use of wireless radios. But violation of this rule is quite common. Do not instigate the driver, naturalist or guide to seek information about the presence of animals. Enjoy whatever comes your way.

*Do not bait animals for photographs. It is strictly illegal. It alters the behaviour of wildlife and could have long-term repercussions such as increased habituation and, in the case of carnivores, result in attacks on livestock or even humans.

*Do not drive at high speeds and try off-roading in wildlife habitats. It destroys the habitat.