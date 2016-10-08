I have an oily skin and get pimples and small spots on my face. I also have split ends and hair loss.

Neeharika

If your skin is oily, your scalp must be oily too. Wash your face twice daily with a medicated soap or a cleanser. Apply astringent lotion using cotton. Mix multani mitti with rose water into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lip and eye areas. Boil neem leaves on a low flame, cool, strain and make a paste of it and apply on face twice a week. Sandalwood paste can also be used on the face. Oily scalp can also lead to hair fall. Heat olive oil and apply on hair and ends, but not on scalp. Wash off with a mild herbal shampoo three or four times a week. Apply two tablespoons of vinegar on the scalp, massage it lightly. After shampoo, apply a few drops of leave-on conditioner or hair serum on the ends. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts and yogurt to your diet. Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of water and have it the first thing in the morning.

Mail your queries to askshahnaz@gmail.com