After my workout, I sweat a lot, which leads to hair loss. I already have thin hair. Please suggest a good hair care routine.

Pratigya

Have a shower after your workout and rinse your hair to remove sweat and oil deposits. You can also wash your hair, using very little shampoo, diluted with water. Rinse well with water. Avoid tying hair back tightly.Apply a non-oily herbal hair tonic on the scalp daily, using cotton wool and leave on. Part the hair in sections and apply on the scalp. Apply olive oil once a week the night before shampoo. Avoid a massage. If there is hair loss, the roots are already weak and a massage may aggravate it. If the hair is oily, avoid oil applications too. Diet is important. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily and include fresh fruits, salads, leafy green vegetables, soya bean and curd in your diet. Ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements.

