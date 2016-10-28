Photographer Maninder Singh Sodhi wants to share the spirit of Hola Mohalla festival through an elaborate book coming soon

Maninder Singh Sodhi has documented the famous Sikh festival Hola Mohalla for 18 years. He is currently crowdfunding with Wishberry to launch a coffee table book on January 5, 2017, in Patna, which happens to be the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. With 29 days remaining for the campaign to end, the Ambala-based photographer describes his compulsions to take up the subject, the process that went into its making and challenges he faced. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What took you 18 years to document Hola Mohalla?

For me 18 years is a like a journey which I undertook without any destination in mind. It was initiated by my father’s friend who asked us to visit this festival for some photographs he had to publish in his book. That was in 1998. There were large-scale preparations going on in Anandpur Sahib in Punjab for the 300 years of Khalsa Panth which was instituted by the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singhji in 1699.

Curiosity brought us to this colourful festival. Since then, I have been a regular. I can say there is some divinity, some colourfulness, some cultural attraction and may be a mission to document this festival for future generations. Though I am a practising Sikh, I am not overtly religious, but this was special for me. As my visits to this festival evolved, I realised that there are so many aspects to be shared with my countrymen who live in various parts of India. The Nihang Sikhs (the warriors) for example who devote their lives to the traditions set by the Sikh Gurus in spite of their domestic lives. They are tough set of rules to follow. And in spite of difficulties, they reflect a positive view.

What kept you hooked?

This festival is an extremely colourful festival as it usually falls on Holi. The robes, the beautifully-tied turbans, the weapons, the horse races, tent pegging, gatka and sword fighting can attract anyone. The high-energy levels that one experiences there is unbelievable. With lakhs of Sangat (religious crowd) present, one is transported to another world of tradition, culture and religious sentiments.

Has the festival evolved over the years?

Yes, there have been changes over the years. I remember it used to be a very disciplined and organised with only Nihangs allowed to the Charan Ganga Stadium where the military games are played. But now there is chaos with thousands of outsiders entering the arena and disrupting the proceedings. Another thing I observed was that earlier traditional sports like wrestling, kabaddi and kho-kho were played, which is not the case now.

What have you focused on?

I have focused on activities that capture the spirit of the festival. There are action shots, demonstration shots and shots which showcase the sequence of events there. I have also shot portraits exhibiting ages, styles of turbans and weapons they carry including their expressions.

Where all in Punjab did you travel to document the festival?

I have specially covered this festival at Sri Anandpur Sahib and nearby areas. This festival is, in fact, celebrated at this place only, one of the five temporal seats of Sikhism, where gurudwara Keshgarh Sahib is also situated. The significance is inter-related.