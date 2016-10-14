Are you house-party ready? Nothing gives me more joy than extending invitations to my friends and family to celebrate this season. We light candles, cook up a feast, laugh a storm and dance under the stars.

Here is a no-fail formula for a stress-free evening.

Know Your Guests: Mix it up this season and invite a mixed bunch of friends over. This way, you can go all out with one big party. But be sure to curate the guest list carefully, and invite sets of people who may have something in common. If it’s family or a regular set of friends, spend some extra time putting together the invitations. Send handwritten letters instead of the casual text message or invest in luxe stationery to set the tone for the evening. Once your guest list is ready, be sure to ask everyone about their preferences — their bar favourites and even their allergies. Perhaps, they are averse to nuts or gluten? It shows that you care.

Serve up a feast: Next comes the menu — the soul of the party, according to me. Depending on the size of the gathering, make practical choices. Cook or order out. You can choose to partially cook and order as well. Remember to keep the menu fresh and seasonal as much as possible. It will result in tastier food, I promise.

For dessert, my little trick is to ask my guests to bring a mix of treats. We set up a dessert buffet and the sugar keeps us going late into the evening. A self-service tea and coffee bar doesn’t hurt either.

Glimmer and glow: Bring out the lanterns, the diyas and the candles. Use these to decorate the stairway leading up to your door, adorn your entryway, add a few to the coffee and dinner tables. Make sure to have a rough seating plan. Whether it’s a few more floor cushions to accommodate everyone or a sit-down dinner, fluff the cushions, add extra throws and build a cosy, inviting vibe. Let the home glimmer and glow in the warm ambient light.

Twirl along: With the food, home and guests taken care of, it’s time to attend to yourself. Get yourself a spritzer, play music to fit the pace of the evening, feel gorgeous and twirl along. It’s your party after all.

Have a golden season!