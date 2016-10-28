From mermaids to Wednesday Addams, Joker to Jack Skellington, these are the picks for the season

All who are partying hard this Halloween read on for ideas and inspiration. Professional make-up artist, Naina Ruhail says, “Popular Halloween looks for this year include snapchat filters, Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, animal make-up looks like cat, deer and wolf, pop art comic book looks and the Wednesday Addams look.”

“Many girls going for the mermaid getup, which calls for shimmery face make-up, metallic coloured fishtail gowns, and wispy braids,” says event manager, Vaishali Kumaran. “The broken-mirror look is another easy-to-pull-off idea. All you need is some good face paint and a shiny outfit. If you’re attending a masquerade party this year, don’t buy an actual mask, use face paint to create one yourself. Guys are going as superheroes, scarecrows, Game of Thrones characters and the Joker (although it’s been done to death).”

As always, collegians are the most excited about Halloween costume parties. Twenty-one-year-old MBA student, Noyonika B., says: “One of my friends is planning to go as an Ouija board and I’m going as a Jack-o-lantern. We’ve looked up ideas on Pinterest and YouTube. We’ve even bought black and orange face paint because we would need a lot of it. Costume wise, we’re keeping it simple. The focus is going to be on our make-up.”

If you’re going to a costume party with your significant other, you could opt for couple costumes too. Pearl Paul, a freelance graphic designer and Halloween enthusiast says: “Last year, my husband dressed up as Jack Skellington from Nightmare before Christmas and I was Princess Mary Anne from Strange Magic.” She adds: “This year everyone is doing Harley Quinn and Joker from Suicide Squad. The most clichéd pair is Romeo and Juliet. If you want to be true blue Halloween couple, you should do any of the Tim Burton movies.”

Singleton Trupti Nambiar, an ad stylist has decided to go as the corpse bride to take revenge on all her smug married friends.

Newbies attending costume parties for the first time, “could easily go for the Wednesday Addams look,” says Naina. All you need is a black dress with a white collar, black shoes and stockings. You can get a long black wig, make two skinny braids with a centre parting. Make your eyebrows sharper and fill them with black eye-shadow. Lipstick should be black too. You can leave the eyes nude for that creepy look.”