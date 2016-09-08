Hema Malini explains how her upcoming musical chat show would be very different for her

The stage is no novelty for Hema Malini who besides being a well-known actor is also an acclaimed Bharatanatyam dancer. But for once, she doesn't know what to expect at the upcoming The Rendezvous that will be presented on September 10 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall. Rendezvous is a live musical chat show, which will have Hema in conversation with Kabir Bedi interspersed with renditions of some of her most memorable film songs. “I have never done anything like this so I don't know. I was a bit reluctant when I was first told about the show. It will be a first-time experience for me,” says the senior actor who is currently shooting for a Telugu period film in Madhya Pradesh. Set in the time of Satavahanas, the actor will be seen in the role of Gautami Balashri, the king’s mother.

The veteran actor and BJP leader candidly says that even though she isn’t a stranger to stage, this would be a different task for her.

“In my dance performances, I am showing my talent. When I do ‘Durga’ or a ‘Mahalakshmi’, I take my audience to a different world and bring them back but here it will be different,” says the actor. Many years ago, the actor came to perform her most iconic role, that of Basanti in Sholay. The path-breaking film was shot in Ramnagara, which was some 50 kms away from Bengaluru.

“Not just Sholay, even my first film Sapno ka Saudagar opposite Raj ji (Raj Kapoor) was shot in Bangalore. One entire song was filmed around Cauvery. I don’t know how people started saying that Hema Malini has a house in Bangalore. They believed the house opposite Hotel Ashok was mine. It is a pretty house but it is not mine. Though my father was keen on buying a house here but we didn't,” the actor recalls.

During the show, she says she can come up with interesting facets of her career only if Kabir Bedi asks her right kind of questions. “Everything depends on Kabir and I am sure he will inspire me to talk. It should be interesting with lot of my nice film songs. People love Hindi film music.”

(The Rendezvous would be presented at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on September 10 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call: 9845447130 or book online at www.bookmyshow.com)