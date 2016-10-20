Grace Villa, a short film, opens the door to cinema for a bunch of talented filmmakers

A bunch of youngsters from Payyannur weaves a fascinating tale of intrigue, crime, tragedy and revenge with a 15-minute film, Grace Villa. The finely crafted flick resonates with layers of subtle nuances that have been allowed to gradually shape the narrative and bring it to a captivating culmination. Based on a short story by Henry Slesar, the film is a work of fiction that combines good filmmaking with interesting frames to tell the gripping story.

In misty Coorg, a thriller plays out ever so gently in a gracious bungalow that has obviously seen better days. Without the help of blaring music or breathless action sequences, Parvathy, Rajesh Hebbar and Kochu Preman bring in the suspense and thrills in a cat and mouse game played by the characters.

“Inquilab, our group of film buffs in Payyannur, had made a film, Thavidupodi Jeevitham, last year. It was a feel-good film starring Shabareesh Varma and Ahmed Sidhique, which was released on YouTube in June 2016. By now the film has been seen by more than four lakh viewers. So when it was my turn to don the director’s cap, I wanted to make a flick in a completely different genre,” explains Binoy Raveendran while talking about why he chose to make a thriller as his first directorial work.

A fan of thrillers, Binoy is a keen follower of Maria Jose, a name with a large following on Facebook. “A professor in a college, he writes under the pseudonym Maria Jose. He interprets world famous stories and films with a local background and characters. That is how I happened to read his take of Slesar’s short story. It was called ‘Ningalkku Yojicha Veedu’ ,” says Binoy.

With the permission of Maria Jose, Binoy wrote the script and then he was sure that it was a doable project. There was no doubt in his mind that the lead character of Sally Grace could be best enacted by Parvathy. And she came good with a portrayal that pulled no punches in playing an ageing, headstrong matriarch with a mind of her own. Kochu Preman was so also impressed by the script and he came in as a real estate agent trying to sell a property that had been priced many times above its actual value. Rajesh Hebbar essays a key role in the film.

Cinematographer Bahul Ramesh had handled the camera for the previous film and had won several awards for his work. He frames each shot with a rare sensitivity and is able to bring in a play of light and shadow that accentuates each scene.

As Binoy and Bahul prepare themselves to take the next step into tinsel town, they are confident that their experience will be of help to them. In the meantime, another member of Inquilab has occupied the director’s chair to helm the next film.

Grace Villa will be released on YouTube on October 28.