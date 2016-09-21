As the Indian version of skirt transcends from rural to urban spaces, three designers give their take

Ghagra, the traditional Indian skirt, is slowly but surely becoming the in-thing in metros these days. Craftsmanship on these flowy frolicsome outfits, once worn by both men and women, even impressed the high ranking British officers of the Raj. This traditional attire of the Banjara community was largely confined to rural India but in urban areas it continues to be best represented during Garba, when women wear their favourite ghagras and perform during Navaratri festivity.

Harshita Gautam, a new age designer specialising in ghagras, grew up watching her mother wearing colourful ghagras in her village near Saharanpur. “While working in a Spanish language institute, I came across a Banjara woman wearing an ornamented ghagra walking on Pune-Mumbai highway. I followed her, went into her home. Her ghagra had 25 metre ghera (flair), and I asked her to make one for me. Now I make ghagras; one outfit has eight metre flair.”

Thus Harshita’s brand Nomad was born. “My fascination is for India that lives in villages. It is real, celebratory and is best epitomised through my ghagras. And I am trying to make it as wearable in metros as it is worn by village women.”

Written on ghagras are epithets like “befikar” that captures the essence of the silhouette. “They would contemplate that on one hand technology is moving so fast and on the other this word registers and goes with our philosophy,” says Harshita, who inserts miniature bags, handmade buttons to accentuate the look of ghagra.

At Harijan Basti, a battery of women artisans from Kishangarh village assist Harshita as she is trying to give the Cheenth print a new lease of life. With the fabric passing through nearly 20 hands, the designer points out that “creation process is laborious.”

“These women make small embroideries but their finishing is of high quality. Majority of our ghagras are in cheenth print. Cheenth is the floral pattern done on cotton. We are developing it with block printing on mashru, Chanderi,” says the designer.

History of cheenth is interesting. “These flower motif prints were in existence before the British came. They were impressed with the way the Banjara community used cheenth prints. British took cheenth (chintz) to the U.K. and then developed it. While the Banjara wore bright colours, the English used it in a subdued way. This kind of work can be seen in vintage tea cups, upholstery or old English home which have crochet embroidery.”

Shalini James, who travels from her home in Kerala into interiors of Rajasthan, Gujarat to understand crafts of artisans living in tribal areas, says: “I use a collage of prints on my ghagra. So Kalamkari of Andhra Pradesh is juxtaposed with Bagru of Rajasthan. And I use North East woven borders to accentuate the garment. Velvet trims and Nizam borders from Mangalgiri add the luxuriant quotient to these cotton skirts. Then I do innovation on ghagra by combining it with sari to form sari-skirt ensemble.”

After observing work of artisans in North, Shalini heads back to the South where she incorporates traditional elements and amalgamates elements of the North with South to make ghagras in sync with today’s generation.

Explaining how she is giving her own special touch to ghagras, veteran Leena Singh says through the Indian long skirt she is giving a push to textile crafting. “Textiles are our strength and have become important internationally. So we are using the art of textile crafting. Recently, we used antique textile crafting weaves juxtaposed with richly adorned brocades in pastels and shimmering hues of gold for our Mehr-un-Nissa collection.” \

To make ghagara relateable to modern women, Harshita makes ghagra in a unique way. “We cut skirt is such a way that it ‘flattens’ the body of a woman irrespective of size. Whether someone is curvy or angular, tall or short, it accentuates their personality. The idea is to make the women look exuberant,” says the designer, whose ghagras are in light pink, yellow, green, royal blue and black.

Film connection

Harshita ferrets out a ghagra inspired by the one Hema Malini, as feisty tangewali, wore in Sholay. “But I have made it shorter so that it is in sync with the fashion sensibilities of today’s generation. Ghagra shown in Hindi films of 1960s and 1970s were inspirational for me. Among the current films it is definitely ‘Bajirao Mastani’ which can caught everyone’s imagination as it has shown even the hero Ranveer Singh wearing one. .”

Shalini James says Bollywood is a major factor in creating interest in ghagra. “Deepika in ‘Ram Leela’, Aishwarya in ‘Jodha Akbar’ and Kareena in ‘Ki and Ka’ wear heavily embellished ghagras which triggered a mad rush of social media shares. They set trends and in turn kept this voluminous piece of garment relevant in Indian contemporary fashion.”