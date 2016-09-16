Mumbai-based Glam rock band Overhung want to talk about sex. They say that is the only topic no one wants to talk about

For all the wordplay and innuendos, it is not tough to imagine Mumbai glam rock/hard rock band Overhung as a bunch of playful dudes who love to party hard. But then again, wasn’t that age of sex, drugs and rock ‘n roll over and done to death? Overhung add a different perspective to it. Guitarist Howard Pereira says, “Sex in India has never been a clichéd topic, not in the music circle. And the thing is we have gone out of our way to do away with metaphors just so we could be crystal clear. We want to talk about sex. That is the only topic no one wants to talk about.”

It’s no surprise their claim to fame and setlist favourite is a song called ‘Casual B****’ but on their full-length album Moving A.head, things do get serious. Howard says, “We have some great songs that talk about a whole range of topics like individualism, female infanticide, insecurity, inner demons and even one feel-good song called ‘Must Drink’.”

The band, which also comprises powerhouse vocalist and master of shenanigans Sujit Kumar, drummer Sheldon Dixon and bassist Crosby Fernandes, came together in 2010 but have had a rugged road to ride on. They released their first EP Extended 4play in 2012. Sujit then moved to Gurgaon and later to the U.S. in 2013, just when they began recording Moving A.head. Production funding came and went, their mixing engineer slacked – which led to Sheldon taking up mixing the album – but the album finally wrapped up earlier this year.

“The production of the album was a nightmare. Had Sheldon not stepped in to produce and mix it himself, the album would probably still be languishing somewhere,” says Howard. It was a tough to deal with so many delays and continued jinxes.

Even on stage, Overhung had to cancel one tour midway after Sujit was called back to the U.S. for a family emergency. They’ve even had members take ill constantly, especially now that they have their album out and are on a multi-city tour of India to promote it. In the last three weeks, Overhung members have been down with malaria, eye infections and Sujit has gone on to break two bones in his foot. Howard says, “We were too consumed with everything leading up to the gig that we postponed his foot pain. He did too. ‘Show must go on’ and all that. And I’ve got to say, Sujit was jumping, climbing, swinging and doing everything he normally does even with that bad foot.”

Everything Howard says of Sujit’s stage antics is true. Overhung are one of the most convincing live acts in the country – led by Sujit and presenting a mix of glam rock, rock ‘n roll and elements of blues, funk, pop and metal. When they’re not leaning on innuendos, Moving A.head features songs like ‘Waste’, which is about the Indian education system, female infanticide, religion and war.

They preach individualism on ‘I Am I’ and relationships (‘I Don’t Believe Her’) and pretentiousness (‘You Think You’re So Cool’).

The band brings their high-energy performance to Bengaluru on September 18, performing at Blue Frog on Church Street. Howard says about playing their first show in the city, “Everyone in the band has played in Bangalore several times over with various projects. The take-home value from an Overhung gig is very high. They can also expect a tight performance and maybe a striptease from Sujit. You never really know what to expect with an Overhung gig.”