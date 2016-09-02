In its second edition, Gender Bender probes our understanding of gender through a range of artistic expressions, reports SRAVASTI DATTA

In her seminal book, French existentialist Simone de Beauvoir wrote: “The body is not a thing, it is a situation: it is our grasp on the world and our sketch of our project”. Indeed, the body is the site of experiences, of love, of belonging, and of identity. All too often, society takes ownership of an individual’s body, in overt or covert ways, and binds it with stringent morals and repressive laws. This bears truth in our times as well where feminists still fight to be heard and there are long-drawn out protests against Article 377. Art continues to relentlessly question such restrictions. Last year, Bengaluru witnessed Gender Bender 2015, which showcased artistic interventions on the notions on gender, shattering the notion that it must be viewed in binaries. Following its success, the event gets bigger and better with 12 artistes from across the country showcasing videos, theatre pieces, puppetry and installations that will give a glimpse into a deeper understanding of gender.

This year’s event has been created by Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan and arts collective, Sandbox Collective, and co-curated by feminist magazine, The Ladies Finger. Over 100 entries were received. These were judged by an independent panel, comprising filmmaker Paromita Vohra, actor Kirtana Kumar, activist Gautam Bhan and scholar Anmol Vellani. The 12 selected artistes who will feature are Aruna Ganesh Ram, Avril Stormy Unger, Deepikah Rahul Bharadwaj, Diya Naidu, Kadak Collective, Kokila Bhattacharya, Morgan Campbell, Neha Singh, Padmini Ray Murray, Sanyukta Saha, Varun Kurtkoti and Varun Narain.

Varun Narain, a puppeteer from Delhi, will present Photosynthesis by Moonlight, an adult enactment with puppetry. Says Varun: “My presentation is 15 minutes. I look at gender through the eyes of plants: an equal life on this planet, who have a very progressive approach to gender.

“Gender is more inclusive in plants unlike the human world which tends to divide it all up.

“I was a student in Botany (honours) at Delhi University, and I have been inspired by a book called The Secret Life of Plants.”

Varun Ram Kurtkoti, a multidisciplinary artist, writer, and musician, who currently works at the Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, presents Ka's Wardrobe, written and directed by him, and performed by Mandali, the student theatre group of Srishti. In the play, three scholars are commissioned to write a textbook lesson on the creation of the universe, but they hit a roadblock.