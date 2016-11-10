Spirited doll

On Children's Day, Star Suvarna launches a new serial Neeli. The story revolves around a young girl Sanvi and her relationship with her doll Neeli. And in Neeli lives the spirit of her dead mother!! Over 40 technicians from Unify Media have worked on bringing the doll Neeli to life with the latest in computer graphics. Shree Mahadev, Ashitha Chandrappa, Baby Keerthana play the lead roles. Pavitra Jayaram , Mareena Tara , Deepika Sharan, Ravikumar and Praveen Rabkavi play supporting characters. Neeli is directed by Sateesh Krishnan and he's co-produced it with Bhaskar Mangadahalli. The serial airs from November 14, 8.30 p.m., Monday to Saturday.

Catch the last bus home

More spooky stuff on TV. Star Suvarna is premiering the movie “Last Bus”, starring Avinash Narasimha Raju (grandson of the famous Kannada comedian Narasimharaju), Manasa Joshi and Prakash Belavadi. The film is directed too by Narasimharaju's other grandson Aarvind. The story begins with a reality show team on one side and regular passengers boarding a bus -- which is the last bus for the day. What happens between these two groups forms the crux of the story. This is also apparently the first Kannada movie to be dubbed into French. The film screens on November 13 at 6 p.m.

A star kid who dances to her own tunes

The third season of Dancing Star on Colours Kannada ended on a grand note last week. The show, produced by Pixel Pictures, started with 12 contestants and three wild card entries in August 2016, culminating in a hard-fought final. Audience favourites, contestant Hitha Chandrasekhar and her choreographer Tharak Xavier, won the crown for Dancing Star 3 with judges -- actors Ravichandran, and Priyamani and danseuse Mayuri Upadhyay -- appreciating her performances. Not many know that Hitha is the daughter of popular television actors Sihi-Kahi Chandru and Geetha. For her grand finale, Hitha combined 10 folk dance forms including kamsaale, dollu kunita, yakshagana, and kolu kunitha. The 24 year old is all set to debut in a Kannada film Kaal KG Preethi very soon.