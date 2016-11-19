From romance to historical

As “Tum Bin 2” makes it to theatres, Neha Sharma explains how she has graduated from Telugu films to acting in China’s official entry for Oscars

Neha Sharma, who began her career in the Telugu film industry, is now garnering attention for her role in Chinese film Xuanzang which has been selected as China’s official entry for the coveted Oscars.

Produced by internationally-renowned filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, this film is an important milestone for the 28-year-old actor, who has acted in romantic comedies like Crook and Kya Kool Hain Hum andis now seen in romantic musical Tum Bin 2 directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

You studied fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Designing in New Delhi. When did you decide to become an actor?

I had never thought of becoming an actor before I came to Delhi. In the fourth year of my degree programme, filmmaker Puri Jagannath saw my photograph while he was on the lookout for a new face. He offered me to act in the Telugu film Chirutha, which also launched Ram Charan. Since I was active in dance and drama in my school days, I was excited to know that this film will have all of these. Also when you are in college, you always want to travel to new places. And when they told me that the shooting will take place in Australia and New Zealand, I immediately accepted the offer. After doing several films, I started putting more effort in learning nuances of acting and loved experiencing the whole process of film making.

Did you face hurdles when you first entered the industry as you were an outsider?

It becomes very difficult for those artists who come from a non-filmy background as they do not have a support system or someone to back them when they make mistakes. It further worsens when the debut film does not do business and they only have few opportunities to show their talent. In my view self belief help you to focus. If you believe that you have the talent in you, sooner or later people will accept you. The first thing I realised in this whole process is that the dedication which you extend towards the work is key to success and if you are good at your work, there is no one to stop you.

Your Chinese historical Xuanzang has been selected as China’s official entry for the Academy Awards. How do you see this feat?

When I was offered a role in Wong Kar-wai’s production, I just said yes to the role without having thoughts on how far the film will go. Although I had read the story as a kid, the driving force was Wong Kar-wai. I had the trust that whatever he is producing must be worth doing. I am happy that our hard work is paying.

While growing up, I used to see the Academy Awards by waking up early even though we used to be in the middle of our examination. Now as an actor, to see your film in the list, it is like a dream-come-true. I was always eager to work in an international venture as it challenges your creative side and when the project came to me, I just jumped over it.

After doing romantic comedy like Kya Kool Hain Hum, you are doing a pure romantic film.

I am a very big fan of romantic films and especially those which have Shah Rukh Khan in it. Dil Se and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge are my favourite films. I always wanted to do a romantic film which had all the frills of Bollywood. When Tum Bin 2 came my way, I just grabbed it. My role of Taran in the film is a role of a girl next door who moves to Scotland to be with her older sister. She had to face many ups and downs in her life in which a time comes when she has to choose from two right choices. I had seen Tum Bin when I was a kid and loved the role of Sandali Sinha (female lead) but the sequel has no relation with the earlier film.

I took a long gap of two years as I wanted to do something exciting which I have not done yet. In future, I would again like to have a role which I had not done, and negative roles with action scenes are on my list (laughs).

Did you ever want to become a politician like your father who is an MLA from Bhagalpur?

I consider myself dumb for politics as I do not know much of it. I never wanted to become a politician although I come from a political background. I believe that for doing any work for society, you don’t always need to be in politics.

I feel that women in India are not represented well and there is lot of work to do in the interior parts of India where women face a lot of hardships. As an individual, you can work for society and don’t need to wait for an opportunity from politics. As an actor, I can act as an ideal by not indulging in the promotion of any activity which is injurious to environment, to the public at large or by not endorsing a brand which in some manner harms the health or mindset of the people.