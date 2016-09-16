From health tips to heirloom furniture, my grandmother has a story for everything. And, of course, little nooks and crannies to hide beautiful things in. Going over to grandma’s was always a little adventure for me. My own ‘Alice in Wonderland’ moment, if you please.

There were secret drawers revealing faded gift boxes and tin cannisters, iron cupboards holding laces and ruffles from decades ago, dresser tops with brass mirrors and Chanel bottles.

Thankfully, over a period of time, we get lucky and inherit the black-and-white photos, the chintz armchair and that mortar pestle. And, not knowing what to do with them, we tuck them away into the cupboards and lofts of our modern-day compact homes… But do me a favour, pull them out, dust them and let’s show them off this festive season! Lets appreciate her, her timeless style and call it a brand-new vintage revival. Let’s be part of grandma chic.

However, sometimes, it is tough to infuse these into our already-decorated homes. Do we want our modern homes to clash with vintage styles, or force-fit them? The idea is to look at the key properties of the pieces. A vintage photograph in a clean modern frame will do really well and fuse into the décor right away. The ‘crazy’ chintz covered armchair is a bit tougher, but give it a corner of its own by a window or bedroom, and add plain coloured cushions in rich fabrics to balance the heavy print. If you don’t have a spot for the gilded table mirror, ask your local carpenter to fit it with a hook, and, just like that, you will have new wall décor; I used mine in a small bathroom and it’s just the luxe touch it needed.

Repurpose the ruffled or lace fabrics into table covers or accent curtains. They will lend your brunch a beautiful vibe. And, lastly, if you are afraid to use the pieces due to wear and tear, place them under a cloche on your coffee table or console, and, I assure you, they will be the perfect conversation starter.

We are so lucky to have families that love us and stand by us… let’s allow parts of them to live in our homes and entwine with our lives.

In fact, I’d even suggest taking a trip to your nearest flea market and finding still-life paintings or black-and-white pictures of lost landscapes and incorporating these into your homes. Make up stories and kick-start your imagination about a life that once was. A grandma somewhere out there will be proud.