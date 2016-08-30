Features » Metroplus

Bengaluru, August 30, 2016
Updated: August 30, 2016 16:27 IST

Frank Ocean comes out with blonde

Artist: Frank OceanAlbum: Blonde

The hip hop world has rarely built hype around an artist as much as it has done for Frank Ocean. When his breakout hit album Channel ORANGE dropped in 2012, mainstream pop became privy to this new sound that combined quiet ambient music with dark poetry and avant-garde approach to hip hop. And since then, compared to most of his peers such as Drake and Kendrick Lamar and the deviant clan in his label Odd Future, Frank has been making his fans wait for new material.

There have been several purported leaks, bootlegs and unofficial releases and even an announcement from Frank saying his new album would be called ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, but then he turned around and released a completely different album called Blonde. Around the same week, he also unveiled a new visual album called Endless. So whoever was clamouring for new material, they’ve got two albums worth to binge on.

And that’s exactly what Blonde is like – a 17-track labyrinth that you have to play over and over to really even get a glimpse of what Frank’s real concerns are. Tracks like ‘Nikes’, ‘Ivy’ and ‘Self Control’ arrive in the first half of the album as late-night musings about the usual topics – women, relationships and even materialism. It’s an insight into personal angst like few others. Frank’s rhymes take centre stage, even as he enlists everyone from Beyonce (‘Pink + White’) and Kendrick Lamar (‘Skyline To’) to producer James Blake (on the smooth and dark ‘White Ferrari’) and Outkast’s Andre 3000 (on a super-fast, super-deep rap on ‘Solo (Reprise)’).

Through the evident haze of drugs and endless nights, Frank has conversations and internal monologues like few other artists – through sparse ambient sections rather than rely on outright heavy beats and guitar lines that just about crawl in. On ‘Seigfried’, he wails, “I’d do anything for you, in the dark” just after we’ve heard a stirring string section from Radiohead guitarist-producer Jonny Greenwood. He closes with ‘Futura Free’, a strange nine-minute introspective track where Ocean talks about how far he’s come and his place in the hip hop scene as well as an interlude containing an audio interview with Frank’s younger brother Ryan Breaux.

If fans were expecting a repeat of Channel ORANGE, it’s fair to say that Blonde is pretty close to Frank’s claim-to-fame. It’s weird, but it’s beautiful.

