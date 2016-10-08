Football starts at home: Tom Byer

The former football player and coach plans to make the game a part of the country’s culture

Celebrity football coach Tom Byer, who’s extensively trained players and students across Asia is preparing for a talk with parents of 2-6 year olds after turning co-owner for Fateh Hyderabad AFC, a city football club recently. As he imparts his knowledge across kindergartens and primary schools in the city for 'The One Child, One Ball Program' over a week, he discusses of how football has the potential to become big in the country.

How do you plan to make football a part of popular culture here by coaching 2-6 year olds?

The technical development of kids can happen before their formalised coaching. For instance in Latin countries, Uruguay, Argentina, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, the culture is very conducive to developing football players. I would compare that to cricket in India, you see people playing it on the streets and grounds regardless of the city or the facilities available because it’s part of their culture. The way forward to enhancing the popularity of football here is to start at home, that’s where the key philosophy lies.

Does the lack of open spaces here pose a challenge?

If India does look like it is doing well at a particular sport, there will be people looking to invest in open spaces; it’s like demand and supply. Kids sometimes make the most of the little spaces for sports; the keenness to play counts more. That’s a reason why the US, despite all the facilities, isn’t number one in football. India is one country that vigorously watches football, be it the world cups or the private leagues. The under-17 football world cup comes here next year, that’s good enough to convince me there’s audience for the game. We plan to make Hyderabad a model for others to follow.

Have you softened in your transition from being a player to teacher?

Yes, I have kids now and I do understand aspects like development. The two roles are indeed different and I must admit I enjoy both equally.

Your football-coaching video tutorials are bestsellers in several countries. What’s the key to making tutorials prompt someone to go the field?

The tutorials answer the ‘what, where, when, why and how’ parts of the game well.

Here most families look at sports as a distraction and limit the amount of activity of kids. The tutorials and the book that I recently wrote are tools for kids and also for parents to convince them to look at sports from a different tangent, how it can even enhance one’s academic ability.

Is convincing a parent more difficult?

Because of the fact that I am also a parent, I realise how they are constantly on the lookout for information to help their children. In the programme that I’m here for, we shall convince parents of how they can hand over a ball to a three-year-old who’s just begun to walk.

Among your roles as a player, writer and a coach, which are you most comfortable with?

I think I am comfortable calling myself an educator. There’s a difference between coaching and educating. If there’s a room full of parents with their young kids, I know I can make an impact. Teaching the age group between 2 and 6 is fun, there’s so much opportunity for them to learn unlike the later years where they tend to hit a wall.