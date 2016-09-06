It often happens with me — I feel rather rich and indulgent in the first week of the month. After all, payday has just come around and my account is flush with the rosy glow of fresh money. By mid- month though the glow begins to fade. That somewhat healthy balance is beginning to look a little sickly now — bills and EMIs have been paid, a couple of investments have been made and a few extravagances have been taken care of too. Before I know it, I’m beginning to be penny wise till the next payday comes around and left wondering where did all my money really go. For, after all the essentials, it did feel like there was enough to tide me over till the next month. Try as I might, I can never really keep a track on my expenses. Which is why I decided to get a little help — from my smartphone of course. Here are a few money management apps that can help you keep a tab on where all those little notes seem to be vanishing.

Expense IQ

A pretty nifty budget app, Expense IQ lets you keep track of your daily expenses, bills to be paid and other little spends. Earlier known as Easy Money, the app also generates reports on how you spend your money so you can put your finger on a problem area if any. The app features multiple currencies, lets you cloud sync your data, split expenses with friends and comes with convenient widgets too. While the app itself is free, it does have a few in-app purchases for certain features.

Spending Tracker

As the name suggests, the app lets you keep a track on all your expenses. A rather simple approach to money management, the app lets you track expenses by the year, month or even week. It also lets you create budgets and view a summary of your expenditure. Spending Tracker also goes a notch ahead to give you tips on how to save that precious moolah.

Money Lover

An app that is rapidly gaining popularity, Money Lover contains basic money management features but also provides you with bill payment reminders, reports of spending habits, multi-device syncing, built in calculator and multiple currency options. Another interesting feature of the app is that it allows you to map your spending to visualise where your money is going.

Monefy

One of the newer money management apps in the world of smartphones, Monefy is easy to use. With several basic functions like budgeting, expenditure tracking and keeping a tab on balance at your disposal, this might just be your go-to app. As an added bonus, the app also offers password protection, multi-account support, multiple currencies and a calculator. The app is free and does not have any annoying ads popping up in between either.

Walnut Money Manager

This one definitely seems like a keeper. Walnut Money Manager lets you track your bank balance, debit and credit card spends, bill payments and ATM transactions with each — and without any bank passwords. The app simply analyses your SMS inbox to do so. What’s more the app lets you pay your bills through it as well -- yes, even your credit card bills. Now that’s convenience at the tap of your phone screen.