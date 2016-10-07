Radhika Apte on what fashion means to her

Radhika Apte brings a touch of elegance and originality in whatever she does. Recently, the actor was in Noida to launch the festive collection of clothes at Max. Dressed in a light comfortable attire of a crop top with an embroidered skirt, the actress said: “Fashion for me is to convey your personality. You should feel good about what you wear. As for me I like wearing comfortable clothes. I am not a spendthrift. I would never shop to buy expensive clothes. Maybe it’s my upbringing that makes me look good and feel good in comfortable clothes.”

Talking about her recently released film Parched, where she sported ethnic clothes, Radhika said: “The experience of playing a village girl was very difficult. But we are actors; we have to pull ourselves in the role that we get. Emotions and expressions that one has to portray is the most uphill task. But with the help of experts and after doing our homework we are able to fit in the required character. The Indian outfit that I wore just made my character look more authentic.”

Clothes play an important role for every actress, and each one has her favourite designer. However, Radhika is reluctant to name one. “I don’t have any favourite designer. It is just like asking which is my favourite movie. But yes, when it comes to celebrations, I like to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations. The clothes that he designs have a sober and monochrome theme.”

Radhika said she was excited and looking forward for their release of her upcoming films Ula and Bombariya. “Both the films are very different in content. I am looking forward to see how the audience would react to these two films.”