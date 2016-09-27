Features » Metroplus

Bengaluru, September 27, 2016
Updated: September 27, 2016 16:19 IST

Fish like a king

SKILLED DIVER These birds have sharp eyesight
Photo: Bopanna Pattada
There is nothing ‘common’ about the common kingfisher

If you are anywhere near a natural water body and you hear the raucous cry of the Common Kingfisher (Alcedo atthis), settle down, to watch this beautiful bird fish. We were lucky enough to spot one. As we sat still, we watched it perched on a convenient branch not too far from the water surface. It was such a delight to see it plunge into the water and come up triumphantly with a little fish in its beak.

They are among the few Kingfishers that specialise in fishing and are known for plunging into the water to catch their prey -- mainly fish and prawns. These birds prefer to hunt in shallow waters and dive for their catch.

According to a birding site, they have sharp eyesight with filters to cut out the water reflection that helps them to clearly view their prey. They also learn to compensate for refraction. When they plunge into the water, the eyes are protected by a membrane.

One is drawn to its gorgeous bright colours. According to a French legend, it acquired its colours because Noah released it with the mission to look for dry land. To avoid a violent storm, the Kingfisher had to fly higher than the sun and its upper parts took on the blue of the sky and its underparts became tinged red by the glow of the sun.

“Like all kingfishers, the common kingfisher is highly territorial; since it must eat around 60 per cent of its body weight each day. They are also important members of ecosystems and good indicators of freshwater to maintain community health,” explains Anand Pereira who lives on a coffee estate.

Have you ever watched what the bird does before eating a fish? It holds it by its tail and whacks it to death against the perch, particularly fishes with poky fins so that the live fish may not be able to extend its fins in the bird’s throat, choking it, sometimes to death.

The birds are also known to preen themselves carefully after fishing to ensure their feathers remain waterproof.

Bopanna Pattada, who is from Coorg and teaches nature photography and is the proprietor of India Birding Adventures (www.indiabirding.com) says: “This little bird is a fast flier and is an ace at fishing. It is called common since it is found throughout the country but it is by no means a common bird like the common myna.”

Common kingfishers nest on steep river banks or even active termite mounds, digging out a tunnel that ends in a chamber. Usually two white eggs are laid, and incubated by both parents for 18 to 21 days. Both parents raise the young. The chicks fledge in about 23 to 24 days but sadly mortality rates can be as high as 50 per cent.

