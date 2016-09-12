The high-energy, Yatagarasu , the opening play of The Hindu Theatre Fest 2016 , followed youngsters as they discover their potential. Here is a selection of the Citizen reviews





An enjoyable experience

An awesome play by an awesome troupe — there was so much energy on stage and every person fit their role perfectly. It had the right mix of comedy and music. A very enjoyable hour and a half. The ending dance was the topping on the cake. I would love to see the troupe put up more shows of a similar kind.

Jayashree ,

J.P. Nagar

















Exceptional show

Last evening, we watched the first of the plays of the Hindu Theatre Festival in Bangalore for 2016. The turnout was low, but then it was Tuesday evening. The immediate feeling that one gets after watching the play is how well the actors played out their roles; and this was especially inspiring for the youngsters in the audience. The energy of the actors was infectious and the comic roles were hilarious. There were some exceptional scenes, the scenes which brought out the character of each child and the ones between the parents and children.

One important takeaway for youngsters would be that, each one of us are different and that, that’s not a bad thing! The play also brings out the problems a child faces in school is not unique to them and that it is okay to be yourself. Weaving the mythological story into the play and the significance of ‘Yatagarasu’ was not very clear and that could have been brought out better.

Mridula Divakar

Koramangala





Dragging storyline

I sat to watch the play with c-cool and r- refreshing kokum juice just like its name Yatagarasu, but it had a bad start and by break time, I desperately wanted to leave for a breath of fresh air. Yatagarasu knocked my head and forced me to stay on in order to be mesmerized by the climax.

‘Hit, Hit Hurray’ for all the actors and their zestful performances, ‘Hate, Hate Hurray’ for too many dance sequences, dragging storyline and average direction. Sorry Yatagarasu better luck next time!

Purna Sarkar

Domlur





Well crafted

Yatagarasu is a well-crafted, fun-filled story of the journey of seven school children towards self discovery. The journey through their homes and classrooms, approaching their family and friends seeking answers to their questions on life, only to get even more perplexed than they were before.

Their Eureka moment occurs when they realise that there is a Yatagarasu inside each one of us only waiting to be set free, which will then guide us towards our true calling.

Dhanyata M Poovaiah

Koramangala





Fun, high energy

Yatagarasu lived up to its promise of being a funny, high-energy show for all ages. The dance sequences were very well conceived and substantiated the attributes of the characters.

The opening classroom sequence, the hilarious entry of the chemistry teacher and the climax were remarkable. The performance of all actors was riveting and they breathed life into the journey of seven school students, their emotional conflicts and confusions.

Reshma Shetty was the best as she skillfully switched roles between the lively chemistry teacher, the compassionate librarian and the overbearing mother.

Yuki Ellias made us reflect through the engaging journey of these students to discovering the ‘Yatagarasu - A you in you, you never knew that provides courage, wisdom and compassion to all those who need it.’

Indu S.V.