Filmmaker Jayaraj tells us about his enduring fascination with the Bard and how Macbeth inspired his latest movie Veeram

Jayaraj’s love affair with William Shakespeare goes back a long way to his childhood, when he used to sit engrossed, listening to the Kadhaprasangam shows in Kerala. It’s one of oratory art forms of pre-television era, where the narrator keeps the audience hooked to his stories through music and humour. And, it’s during these nights that he came across the stories of Shakespeare. The images of Othello, Macbeth and Antony and Cleopatra were etched in the little one’s mind. “The tragedy of Othello haunted me for many nights. Why would a man so much in love with his wife, kill her?” And, many years later they resurfaced when Jayaraj recreated these European narratives in the context of Kerala.

Kaliyattam, a creative adaptation of Othello seasoned with Theyyam colours and Kerala folk strains, won both critical and popular votes. And, Kannagi, a spin off from Antony and Cleopatra, featured Nandita Das as the strong-willed wife of Kovalan. Now, his latest film Veeram, a tri-lingual film, starring Hollywood technicians, is a retelling of the vengeful tale of Macbeth. It will be the opening film for the first ever film festival of the BRICS Summit to be held in New Delhi on September 2. “I have seen European audience sitting spell bound watching Kaliyattam. It is a great feeling when an international crowd appreciates your take on Shakespeare,” says Jayaraj.

Veeram tells the stories of a tradition where men lost their lives for the petty whims of the royalty. It is a perfect cocktail of tragedy of ambition, and who other than Shakespeare has echoes these better, asks Jayaraj. “He is always relevant all the times. No one has known the human mind better.”

If it were the Theyyam tradition and the Tamil legends that anchored the Shakespearean narrative to the Indian contexts in his first two films, in Veeram it is Vadakkan Veeragadha, a ballad tradition of North Malabar of Kerala that forms the backdrop. The film, set in 13th century Kerala, tells the story of chekavars, the brave soldiers.“The idea to merge Macbeth and the Vadakkan Veeragadha tradition was not planned at all. It came all of a sudden to me. You cannot really track its origin. Such creative impulses spring from an unknown source.”

Recreating Macbeth was not an easy job as he had predecessors of the likes of Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski to look upto. “In Throne of Blood, Kurosawa using a medium in a graveyard to represent the spirits. In my film, the manthravadinis, local witches in Kerala’s ritualistic tradition, stand for the three witches. The process is called Japichu Kettal, commonly practised in Kerala.”

The Birnam forest becomes Tulu forests of Karnataka where the chekavars used to go for higher studies in Kalari, and Macbeth becomes Chandu, alive in the popular folklore in Kerala. “We have attempted a trans-creation of sorts, an interpretation of the original text, rather than a mechanical adaptation. That’s the benefit of basing a story on a classic. You can merge it into any context.” But, they have taken liberty with costumes. “The chekavan’s costume is actually not so colorful. So, we have jazzed it up a little to give it a primitive feel. After all, it’s not a documentary.”

The film also features one song of the late Kavalam Narayana Panikker, a theatre director and poet, who is also known for his adaptations of Shakespeare and Sanskrit plays into Malayalam. The song will be composed by M.K.Arjunan, known for his melodies. Dr. M.R Varrier the most authentic voice for North Malabar accent and language has penned the script and dialogues. “Most of the Malayalam films that have told the Vadakkan Veeragadha stories use Valluvanadan dialect (spoken by people in South Kerala). That is not the native tongue of these people. Veeram will be the first film to use the authentic North Malabar dialect.”

They hunted down for actors, who had the physical stature to pull off kalari. “We wanted people with fit and flexible bodies. Kunal Kapoor fitted the bill. We are also introducing Shivajith Nambiar, who will be a big asset to Malayalam cinema. All the actors, including the women have been rigorously trained in kalari.” The film has been shot in Hindi , English and Malayalam in 45 days. “You call up the actors now and they will belt out the dialogues in all the three languages,” laughs Jayaraj.

The story is the dream child of Jayaraj. “I have been traveling the last five years with the story board wherever I go. I am lucky to have producers who gave me full freedom to execute this.” A big chunk of the budget is spent on the Hollywood technicians. “Usually Malayalam films spent 90 per cent budget on their stars. Unlike them, we have spent it on the technical perfection.”

Directors of period films, involving heavy budget, often receive flak for reducing cinema into just a soulless spectacle. Does Jayaraj fear such a backlash? “We have not tried to spell-bind people with gimmicks and VFX effects. There is an element of grandeur that the script demands. Cinema for me is a deep engagement; something which has to penetrate the human mind. I will always be committed to serious cinema.”