Fenil Umrigar shares her journey from a studious girl in Surat to the world of television

As a young and dynamic face, Fenil Umrigar has always been a show stealer with her performance in Best friends Forever, or as Pihu in Bade Acche Lagte Hain.

She became a familiar name with her portrayal of Sanjana in Channel V’s Best Friends Forever? At present, Fenil is playing the lead role of Gauri in Kaala Teeka on Zee TV.

Excerpts from an interview

What did you aspire to become during your growing up days?

Well, I always wished to become a teacher because I love children. Moreover, my mother was a school teacher so from my childhood days I always dreamt of becoming like her.

When was your first performance?

My first performance was at the age of ten at Gandhi Smruti Bhawan in Surat on the song Sayoni. As I was good in academics, I always made sure that my co-curricular activities should go hand in hand. Apart from acting I also had interests in dancing and singing.

From Surat to Mumbai, how has your journey been?

I feel lucky because I did not have to face a lot of struggle. Therefore, I consider myself as God’s child. My first serial Maryada... Lekin kab tak was on Star Plus. Along with it there was Dil Se di Dua... Saubhgayawati Bhav. Then I did Gumrah, Best friends Forever, Madhubala ek Ishq or Junoon, Bade Acche Lagte hain.

What is the biggest challenge with the character of Gauri?

While on-camera, it becomes difficult to present myself in a different image. In real life, I am not Gauri. But at the same time it is the only way to learn to grow as an actor. Then only, it will lead to an impulsive growth for anyone as an actor.

If you could play any other character, what it would be?

The character which I want to play the most is the character of Nandu. The reason is that Nandu is a mentally challenged character and it will be a challenging task to take up this role.

What do you love and hate about the character in Kaala Teeka?

To this question I would like to say that I don’t hate anything about this character. In fact, the reason I took up this role was that it was a negative role. The reason I am quitting this show is that the role has been changed into a positive one.