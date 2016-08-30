Actor and playwright Stephen Lang talks about the benefits of being terrified

Stephen Lang dipped into his experience of doing Theatre for the Blind for his role as the blind antagonist, Norman Nordstrom, in Fede Alvarez’s horror-thriller Don’t Breathe opening on September 2. Talking in Los Angeles, the 64-year-old actor and playwright said, “I have known blind people over the years, I used to do Theatre for the Blind in New York, which was run by Art Chamblin. I watched performances there and they were interesting, they were good. But mostly the Internet helped a lot. I learned quite a few things on blindness on the Internet and in the end you get enough.”

Talking about what attracted him to the role, the actor who played the evil Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s sci-fi epic Avatar, said, “What I initially was attracted to was his silence. I liked that. He is a victim and my heart went out to him. And then you come to the twist and you realise it is not quite simple. By that point I was terrified. I have learnt through years of experience that that is a good reason to do something. That means it is challenging. So I was feeling like this is a good thing and then Fede and I had a conversation on the phone, we spoke for quite a while, and after that I was on board. I think I had been anyway. I mean, how could you not play the blind?”

“ What kind of an actor would I be if I said no to this? I knew right away that this is a quality script, a quality story. I don’t care what genre you may want to put this in, whatever it is, it transcends it.”