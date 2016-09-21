At House of Chase’s Autumn-Winter fashion show, PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY finds that the potent combination of style and comfort ensures the athleisure trend is here to stay

Those yoga pants don’t have to be confined to the yoga studio alone. And no one’s going to disapprove if you walk into a café in gym gear or board a flight in them. Thanks to Athleisure. Most of our style inspirations are constantly seen in this gear, and given the potent combination of being stylish and comfortable, it is here to stay.

Even at New York Fashion Week’s recently-concluded Spring ’17 show, they focussed quite a bit on this sporty trend, apart from the usual luxurious drapes and dramatic silhouettes. With runways the world over reinterpreting the trend, Chennai-based House of Chase too showcased its athleisure-rich Autumn-Winter collection at a fashion show at Hilton Chennai.

The event marked the second anniversary of the label started by Samyuktha Venkatachalam. As someone who seeks comfort in lounge wear, the absence of that category of clothing in the city led her to start her own line. It started with basic tees, shorts, vests, pyjamas and hoodies with a certain Juicy Couture vibe about them. But, over the last couple of years, her designs have evolved with her own distinct style. The collection has grown to include workout wear, dresses, skirts, crop tops... There are jackets, shorts, T-shirts and tracks for men as well. “I’ve also added hand sanitisers, notebooks, pouches and toiletry bags to the collection. Since it is inspired by travel, I thought of adding things that people might require when they are out and about,” says the 25-year-old.

Given the sport-meets-fashion scheme of things, the setting for the fashion show choreographed by Sunil Menon had a ramp designed like a boxing ring. The models stylishly stood there in black and white bathrobes, as Kanye West’s ‘Black Skinhead’ blared from the speakers. Once the robes came off, all you could see was a mix of cotton and lycra blends in snug silhouettes of lounge and workout wear. The collection includes upgraded versions of a hoodies, cut-out tops, chic hoodie dresses, maxis with high slits, printed tracks, skinny pants with matching capes, glamorous crop tops, fine polo necks and pencil skirts. As for the fitted, knee-grazing dresses, the fabrics seemed comfortable enough to wear while snuggling into bed. But, to slip into those, you most certainly have to get off the bed and hit the gym... in a House of Chase track pant, maybe?

Comparatively, the collection for men isn’t as diverse. It is functional, and has a few smart jackets, T-shirts and clingy quilted and checked hoodies that can make those biceps pop.

The collection incorporates all the current trends seen on ramps at fashion weeks, and fuses them effortlessly into athletic and everyday wear. And, for those ready to splurge on trends hot off this ramp, the event had a ‘Shop the Show’ section that let you experience the clothes without having to make a trip to the store.