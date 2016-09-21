Metroplus » Fashion

September 21, 2016
Updated: September 21, 2016 18:57 IST

Tress talk

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Editha Kocks
Editha Kocks

Hair-cuts and colour expert Editha Kocks on the latest trends and working with Indian stylists

Editha Kocks has been passionate about hair for most of her life. The 33-year-old global creative master for Keune already has around 17 years of industry experience. She was in Chennai recently for a five-day-long workshop, focussing on her speciality of cuts and colour. In a chat with MetroPlus, she talks about training stylists in the city, her experiences and the latest trends.

What were the topics covered in the workshop?

We focussed mainly on styling, colouring, and application. We strongly believe that you can colour hair correctly only if you know the fundamentals. This includes how to apply, how to diagnose hair problems, and how to use the styling products for different techniques. We did talk about some products such as So Pure, which is being launched in India soon. This is a full salon concept, which includes colour and care, almost like a hair spa. It’s also eco-friendly, vegan, sulphate and paraben-free.

What are the latest trends in colour?

From last year up to now, there have been a lot of cool tones, with white shades like silver and platinum. Then it went a bit darker, to grey and concrete. But, there’s going to be a transition from fall/winter up to next year; we’re going to separate a little bit from the really cool shades and go a bit warmer from the last part of this year.

What about hairstyles?

I think hair has to fall naturally. So, we see a lot of face-hugging, face-shaping cuts and personalisation. We make the hairstyles up-to-date, but we still make it suitable for the client, and, of course, their hair type. It has to be playful, and fun and easy to style.

How do you think stylists in India compare to the rest of the world?

I last came to India four years ago. I see a lot of progress. I can see that education is getting to a higher level, which, in my opinion, is one of the most important things. So, I was pleased about that. Even during the training, I was pleasantly surprised about the knowledge that the people already had. Education gives the confidence to improve what we have.

There are certain styles specific to India, like bridal. When we do hairstyles, they are less voluminous. The stylists showed me their haircuts and I showed them mine. Their techniques are great and I learned a lot from them as they did from me.

More In: Fashion | Metroplus | Chennai | Features
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Kareena Kapoor showcases a creation by designer Sabyasachi grand finale show of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2016 in Mumbai on Sunday.
Who modelled for whom during this year's edition of Lakme Fashion Week's Winter collection?

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Fashion

When fashion goes sporty

At House of Chase’s Autumn-Winter fashion show, PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY finds that the potent combination of style and comfort ensures the athleisure trend is here to stay »