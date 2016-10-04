Sock over heels

With the humble world of socks suddenly becoming fashion conscious, even the creepy toe socks, looks trendy these days.

There are days when I stand in front of my wardrobe and wonder... which pair of socks am I going to wear today? That’s right, I said socks. What, just because they are snugly tucked into your shoes and no one can see them, you thought you could wear a frumpy pair? Confession: I’ve done that too. On a few occasions, I’ve even worn mismatched pairs, but luckily, that’s a trend now.

Shopping for socks isn’t the most exciting thing to do. But you’re going to change your mind with the gorgeous new breed that’s increasingly making its presence in boutiques and online stores. Soft satin, luxe velvet, glittery lurex, flirty lace, delicate mesh are taking over and giving the usual cotton and nylon ones a complex. Los Angeles-based Darner makes socks that cost as much as an outfit, starting at around USD 35. They do look dressy; I mean, look at their silver velvet pair. And the black one with gold sequins almost makes you believe it’s a negligee.

While I wanted a pretty pair, I certainly didn’t want to shell out that much. A bit of scouting around introduced me to sheer socks by Youshine on Koovs. They have a translucent body splashed with prints of juicy red watermelons, yellow bananas, luscious cherries, plain black dots. Pet lovers can also find chubby pug and furry kitty faces. ASOS too has a bunch of sheers and Disney-inspired pairs to feed your cartoon frenzy.

Then there are the vintage-inspired ones on Amazon.in. See-through black and turquoise with dainty lace at the edges and classy ones with ruffles around the ankles. With the humble world of socks suddenly becoming fashion conscious, even the creepy toe socks, where the big toe has a separate compartment for itself, looks trendy these days with its newly-acquired swagger in the form of geometric patterns and candy hues.

Back in school, when we were required to wear plain-white shin-high socks, ankle-length sports socks had just been introduced by many sports brands. Unfortunately, we weren’t allowed to be that trendy in school. We would sneakily roll our socks down to our ankles, trying to look cool, and hope the teachers wouldn’t notice. Ever since, ankle-length socks have been dominating drawer space. But it looks like the knee and thigh-high socks had a secret meeting and, thanks to Happy Socks, have recently resurfaced in a new avatar.

The print-heavy collection has hot air balloons, hearts thunderbolt, clouds, leopard and bird prints in a mix of pop colours.

Obviously, if you’re wearing these, you must find a way to show them off. No wonder, teaming socks with sandals, platforms, mules, Oxfords, Mary Janes and stilettos even is not unfathomable. The very thoughtful Perspex heels with long transparent boots lets you flaunt your stylish socks and be comfortable. You can choose from ankle-length, regular or thigh-high socks too. Look at Taylor Swift for inspiration. Even the elegant Leighton Meester couldn’t keep her toes off them. It’s a quirky trend, and takes a bit of courage to pull it off. Give it a shot, I say.

And if you have terrible taste or just can’t decide which ones to pick, maybe you could leave it to themojaclub.in, a subscription-based service that sends you surprising new pairs every month. Now, didn’t that just knock your socks off?