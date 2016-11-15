Designer Archana Rao presents her fall/winter 2016 collection at Amethyst

As a child, Archana Rao had always been creative, illustrating and painting quite a bit. So, when it came to deciding her career, she had quite a few options lined up. “I thought of design, architecture or fine arts, but I chose fashion. Because back when I was looking to do my undergraduation, fashion was a growing market in India and I wanted to try it out. When I did, I enjoyed myself. So, that’s how it happened,” says the Hyderabad-based designer.

She will showcase her fall/winter 2016 collection at Amethyst at 6 p.m. today. Although this isn’t her first time in Chennai, it will be her first event at this venue. “It was an opportunity that fell into my lap. Amethyst has always inspired me as a location, so I felt it would be a great collaboration,” says Archana.

“I mainly focus on making wearable clothes,” she says of her design aesthetic. “I work with a lot of basic separates. I make hassle-free clothing, classic shirts, trousers and jackets. My focus is to make clothes that don’t follow trends. I like to make timeless pieces that you can wear 10 years down the line as well.”

The show will feature Western separates and a bit of festive evening clothing, along with shoes, bags and belts. “My Indian wear also has the same aesthetic as the Western one: the same colours, same technique, but they’re easy to wear, like lightweight saris or a classic draped skirt,” she says.

The collection has been curated by Shilpa Reddy and styled by Arti Muthiah. Archana explains, “Shilpa and I carefully analysed what pieces work in Chennai as a market. This was important because I haven’t brought my Western wear here. We went through all my look-books and catalogues and hand-picked pieces.”

Arti worked on how to wear the pieces together. She says, “Archana’s bringing a couple of looks and accessories; I’ve styled them together. Her basic collection is all about light pastels, breezy, flirty florals, you could even say romantic. The outfits themselves are staples, so I took care not to overstyle them. For example, a light sari with a belt, pant suit with loafers… It gives an almost androgynous look.”

Archana Rao’s collection will be showcased at Amethyst on Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m.