Creative combinations are trending this festive season with 19 ways to drape your sari, mixing gold and silver jewellery or floral prints with stripes and checks. NEETI SARKAR has all the fashion fundas

Festivity is in the air. With Navratri celebrations in full swing, and garba nights and pujos to look forward to, it is also time to dress up. The city’s style gurus tell you how to go about it.

Designer Aditi Lal says, “Women are draping saris differently, dupattas are being attached to blouses and anarkalis, adding a different look as well as making them easier to handle.”

Revivalist designer, Purvi Patel says: “Different drapes in saris – 18 to 19 drapes are currently in fashion with the ulta pallu Parsi style with the pallu falling free trending.”

Roopa Reddy, creative head and co-founder of House of Blouse, says: “Prints are creating waves, whether it is tie and dye, Ikat, or trendy florals. Creative combinations are gaining ground like never before.

Mixing florals with stripes or checks, or Kalamkari prints with Ikats in contrasting and complementary colours, the rules are being twisted and bent, with sometimes a third monochrome printed fabric being added to the mix.”

Ghagra cholis and lehengas are still a favourite at this time of the year but freelance designer, Niyati Manoj, says, “The focus will be on the different and intriguing choli designs. Blouses in traditional fabrics and weaves are in but we will be seeing interesting contemporary designs with low-cut backs, backless blouses, sheer designs, etc. Mirror work and embroidered cholis are a great option, in keeping with the traditional festivities. If you plan on wearing a sari, you could opt for Bandhini, Kutchi or lehriya print, patchwork, traditional embroidery, or baadla work.”

For those who prefer Indo-Western fusion outfits, Aditi suggests “a nice, embellished blouse with a draped skirt, capes paired with dhotis, or even Indian jackets paired with pants/ jeans” while Purvi feels “one could wear a crop top with an Assam sari. Long, puffed sleeves with halter necks is another current trend. Peter pan collared blouses too look great with saris.”

“This is the perfect time to choose the off-shoulder look to show off those chiselled collar bones, and westernise your ethnic silhouette,” Roopa says, adding: “Using an off-shoulder blouse with a traditional handloom sari and keeping the look otherwise traditional is a great way to bring a fresh perspective to your festive dressing. Non-sari wearers can never go wrong with a pallazo or a skirt, paired with a slit-long jacket or even a handloom kurta with rich zari work.

There is no dearth of options for pairing a palazzo or a long skirt. The top can be practically of any length which works for you. From a crop-top to a floor sweeping jacket or a mid-length one ending at your knee, it is time to boldly mix and match pieces from your ethnic wardrobe.”

Coming to preferred jewellery for the season, Purvi states: “Stones from all over the world are in style. So you could go with either Australian cut sapphire set in silver or Taiwanese semiprecious beads with handmade threadwork jewellery.” Aditi feels: “If one wants to make their jewellery stand out, it is best to pair them with a monotone outfit.”

According to Roopa, “Vintage and tribal jewellery are making a fashionable comeback. You could layer chokers with longer chains and stack up cuffs and bracelets. Nose ring chains are an instant dress up for any festive occasion. If using a statement piece, be sure to keep the rest of your accessories understated. Vintage looking statement neckwear is all the rage. The look is steering away from only gold and silver to mixed metal with coloured gemstones. Don’t shy away from mixing gold with silver this season.”

Footwear must be traditional. This is the best time of the year to bring out your embroidered juttis and your metallic kolhapuri chappals.

DRESS IT UP

· Choose a new style to drape your sari this Navratri

· Opt for interesting prints from Ikat to Kalamkari

· Modernise your choli/blouse design

· Bring back vintage jewellery and traditional footwear