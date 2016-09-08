NEETI SARKAR gets fashion experts to reveal how you can dress smart this season in spite of the finicky weather

Putting together your wardrobe between seasons can be a task especially when India does not have fixed fashion seasons like the West.

Come September and we are greeted with chill mornings, warm afternoons, showers in the evenings and a nip in the air at night. While this makes transitional dressing a challenge, fashion experts in Bengaluru say this is the perfect time to be innovative with your style.

Shivangi Musaddi of Fervour says, “Leather leggings are chic all year-round. During summer, you team them up with embellished tees and a bright bag and layer them with a sweater or a cardigan when the temperatures go down. Denim shirts too can be worn in the summer and winter. Roll up the sleeves on warmer days and layer it under a sweater when it is cooler. A black jumpsuit is perfect for a relatively warm night and a blazer, jacket, or shrug can be thrown over it for breezier Bengaluru evenings.” She also suggests adding “opaque tights or stocking under pretty dresses to help in putting together an ensemble.”

Freelance designer, Niyati Manoj, explains: “This cusp of fashion seasons is characterised by being able to strike the right balance. You might want to bring together two items of clothing from your summer and autumn wardrobe, and ensure that they complement each other. For example, you can team a crisp white summer dress with a leather jacket for a nippy evening, or throw a blazer on your denim cut-offs. You can also ditch your heels and wedges for closed-toe flats.”

“This is the best time for women to wear formal skirts, shirts, and trousers,” says Priya Vasudevan, proprietor of Collage Shop India.

“If you’re looking to take the ethnic route, kurtas worn over skirts are in. The ensemble can be completed with a dupatta, stole, or a shawl. Long kurtas with palazzos are great for this season,” Priya adds.

About her preferred fabrics, she says: “Light silks and soft woollens are perfect for now. This is also a good time to experiment with different silhouettes. “Boxy silhouettes are in. They flatter without intending to, and while they don’t promise to highlight your figure, they most certainly don’t distort either.”

As far as the colour palette is concerned, “The season has some signature shades attached to it,” says Shivangi. “Colours such as orange, red, rust, and mustard yellow are trending this season. “Garnet is also a fabulous colour to wear.”

Accessory-wise, the season allows for one to bring out interesting pieces of jewellery such as statement necklaces, cuff bracelets, and pretty hair pins etc. Priya recommends opting for brogues and juttis/mojris that come in a variety of colours and designs.

With the spotlight on women’s changing wardrobes, men aren’t handed much advice on fashion. But if experts are to be believed, this is a great time for the guys to stock up on some interesting items of apparel and accessories.

Shivangi states: “Lightweight jacket are a must-haves to layer up any look, making it an inter-seasonal saviour.”

“ Traditional colours such as grey, navy or black help in adding colourful knits or shirts as an under-layer. Sweatshirts are great for that young, sporty look. ”