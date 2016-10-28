Actor-director Faraz Khan’s short film ‘Samay’ takes an optimistic approach to being eco-friendly

Faraz Khan, who played a pivotal part in Anand Gandhi’s Ship of Theseus and later directed and staged the play Open Couple in Hyderabad, laments the lack of focus on writing and developing good content. Rather than solely focusing on bettering his acting prospects by taking up roles he doesn’t relate to, Faraz decided to float a small company that will invest in writing and developing content.

Called Block, his company which has a small group of likeminded people, has content ready for a web series and a feature film.

As the first step, Block decided to make a short film as an entry for the recent Swachh Bharat Short Film Festival, which was held to mark the second year of the nationwide campaign. Titled Samay, with a tagline ‘Cleanup - Inside and Outside’, the short film stars child actor Dia Vidhani and a pet cat called Sultan Saladdin. The film is straightforward, urging viewers to leave the world a better place where their children can breathe easy.

As Dia, named Samay, takes you through the basics of why she wants to breathe clean air and what spoils it for her, a series of clever drawings and figures created using everyday vegetables and objects portray landscapes, plants and animals in our neighbourhood. Samay asks us to throw biodegradable waste in a bin, recycle plastic to grow plants and ride a bicycle.

Written by Faraz, Samay is directed by him and Ragini Roychowdhury and produced by Rajkumar Akella. Emphasising the need to do a clean up act, Faraz Khan says prior to Samay, he had scripted a dystopian film called Taara that fast forwards to 2027, when the world had succumbed to the ecological mess and only two children survive. On second thoughts and after discussions with his team, he decided to take an optimistic approach and Samay was written.

Samay is available on www.arre.co.in and Arre’s YouTube platform. Faraz isn’t worried about monetary returns, as of now. “We did this project for our creative satisfaction,” he says.

The film was shot in a day and edited in two to three days before they sent it to the short film contest. He roped in Dia, a friend’s niece, after noticing that she didn’t have a premeditated approach to acting.

Faraz teamed up with Kaizad Gustad earlier this year for the web series Lost and Found, on Sony LIV. In December, he will be staging Open Couple in Mumbai where Vaishali Bisht will reprise her part and a new actor will step into Anuj Gurwara’s shoes.

Ask him why his company is named Block and Faraz quips that it stands symbolic of a building block and that teamwork negates the possibility of a writer’s block.

“I feel writer’s block develops when a writer works in complete isolation. Here, we create an environment where a writer can discuss ideas with the team and continue his writing process,” he sums up.