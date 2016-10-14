A curious blend of science and myth, Vadhan’s latest novel “Agniputr” highlights the issues of human greed and the conflict between good and evil

Mythologies and legends have always swayed us holding a special place for both the storytellers and listeners alike. No wonder people despite all forms of entertainment still love to throng the numerous Ramleelas to watch the enactment of the epic finally culminating to the burning of the effigies of Ravan, Meghand and Kumbakaran. Likewise is the case of innumerable devotees who ardently while celebrating Durga Puja recall the Goddess vanquishing the demon Mahishasura.

This inherent strong belief of people in mythologies and legends has spawned several Indian fantasy novels in the last few years. Just as Samit Basu’s “The Simoqin Prophecies”, “The Manticore’s Secret” and “The Unwaba Revelations” went well with readers so did “The Devourers” the debut novel by Indra Das and Shweta Taneja’s “Cult of Chaos: An Anantya Tantrist Mystery”. Joining this growing tribe writers is Vadhan whose “Agniputr” recently hit the stands.

The Bloomsbury publication revolving around protagonists Raghuram Surya, a lawyer and his ally Sheila, a scientist, is the tale about their fight against those wishing to harness a malevolence confined to its subterranean womb for their vested interests. Synchronising well with subject, Vadhan narrative aptly provides thrill a minute at the same time keeping the suspense factor intact.

Even though Vadhan says the first and foremost aim of the narrative is to indulge readers in fun reading he nevertheless has seamlessly woven several layers which convey pertinent issues albeit subtely. For instance the exchange between Sheila and Choturam Choudry, the Defence Minister brings out comprehensively the difference between independence and freedom. The one line which conveys it all is: “Ask yourself Sheilaji, have we really attained independence or is it just freedom from foreign rule we are gloating about?” Likewise the author brings out the chasm that exists between ancient knowledge and modern science in the book. So there is good deal of detailing about quantum theories and the big bang. Stating that it came into being while writing, Vadhan says, “Writing is motivational and inspirational. It can change the way we perceive things.”

Set in modern times, “Agniputr” reflects on many of the issues that have constantly dogged society like human greed for power. “We find ourselves in a joyride and can’t have enough of it. In fact we don’t want it to end! There lies the root of all the motivation for acquiring power. The more we get, the more we want, until, at some point, we fail to see ourselves as we really are but instead we like to perceive ourselves as a product of all that we acquired, be it power, wealth, fame or notoriety.” A close look at the state of the polity will make many readers agree with him.

Confessing to have been fascinated by fantasy from childhood as he grew up listening to Ramayan and Mahabharat and other epics from his great grandmother and paternal and maternal grandmothers, Vadhan says he is skewed towards this genre when he writes. “Fantasy allows me the freedom to create what I want and to say what I intend to say. I am not tied down by religious, political or any other barrier,” he observes.

Describing Indian readers as ideal for fantasy novels since they are bred on mythologies which are full of extraordinary things, Vadhan says, “I am not just talking about Ramayan and Mahabharat. If you take Garuda Purana, it lists out the thousands of hells for different kinds of sins committed by us. Strip it down to its bare minimum and it is nothing more than a list of all the evil we are capable of. That forms a great baseline for a fantasy story,” he states.

Akin to the novel, the genesis of the book too has elements of make-believe as Vadhan reveals that it came about as a result of a childhood nightmare and in part of what he observed around him in life. “I started writing the book when I was about 12 and fir many reasons, I couldn’t finish the story then. I am glad I could after all these years.”

A lawyer by profession and an ardent reader, Vadhan says law has taught him well to use words. “I have learnt from the doyens I’ve worked with that a good lawyer employs language that best puts forth his case rather than language that best confuses his case.” With his “Kronikles Book 2” ready for print he has completed the first draft of a legal-action thriller with a lot of court room while a comedy-detective series again with a good dose of fantasy is in the anvil. Well, the lawyer really loves words!